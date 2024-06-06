The Easy Microwave Shortcut For Sunny Side Up Eggs

Sunny side up eggs are often depicted as the centerpiece of a perfect breakfast dish, but they can be deceivingly tricky to cook just right on the stove. Getting the white to set fully without overcooking or breaking the yolk can be a hassle as the best tips about cooking the perfect fried egg all deal with precise timing. But there's an easy microwave shortcut that will make whipping up sunny side eggs a breeze.

All you need is a microwave-safe plate, a bit of butter or oil, and an egg. Start by sticking the plate in the microwave for up to two minutes. This will serve to preheat it and get the cooking process going before you even crack the egg. Once the plate is hot, drop a pat of butter or half a tablespoon of oil on it and swirl around to cover the surface area of the dish. Now you're ready for the egg.

Crack an egg onto the plate and be sure to poke the yolk with something thin and sharp like a toothpick. If you don't, the microwave can cause steam to build up in the yolk and make it explode. Then simply microwave the egg for 45 seconds, adding an additional 15 seconds as needed until the white is set to your liking. All that's left is to season your eggs to your preference and enjoy.

