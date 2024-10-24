The Best Way To Bring Eggs To Room Temperature Without Safety Risks

You're all set to bake your favorite dessert, but the eggs are still sitting in the fridge. As an old hand at baking, you know the best chocolate chip cookies involve room-temperature eggs. So what do you do? It could take a half hour or more for eggs sitting on the counter to come to room temperature while everything else is ready now. Besides, it's easy to get distracted — and the USDA says you absolutely should not leave eggs at room temperature for more than two hours. Once food exceeds 40 degrees Fahrenheit, it becomes easier for harmful bacteria to flourish. At that point, two hours is all you've got before it's recommended you throw the eggs out; if the ambient temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, cut that time to one hour. With refrigerated eggs in particular, the USDA notes that condensation or "sweat" can form on the porous egg shells sitting on the counter and draw bacteria inside the egg. Consider two hours the hard deadline.

Fortunately, there are a few options for safely and quickly warming your eggs to where you want them. Which method you use depends a lot on personal preference. Microwaving is probably the quickest, but it's generally not recommended since it's so inconsistent. Are the eggs warming or accidentally cooking? Instead, go for the best option: a warm water bath. Soaking refrigerated eggs in a cup or bowl full of warm or hot (not boiling) water gets perfect results in as little as 10 minutes.