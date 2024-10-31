11 Popular Vanilla Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Founded in 1923, Mayfield Creamery is a very familiar sight for most ice cream shoppers. Labeled as a premium ice cream, a distinction which means the ice cream contains less overrun (air) and higher fat than a typical scoop of ice cream, Mayfield's Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream seemed a shoo-in as a people-pleaser. For 1.5-quart container, I paid a measly $4.97, a decided bargain in comparison to many other ice creams on this list.

When I popped the top off of this quart, I was immediately struck by the rich yellow hue of the ice cream. I chocked this up to a heavy presence of egg yolks in the custard base, but a look at the label quickly disabused me. There are less than 2% of egg yolks in this tub; instead, the color comes from annatto and turmeric extracts. If you're looking for an ice cream lacking the additives of corn syrup or gums, Mayfield probably isn't a good choice for you. But how did it taste?

For me, the texture bordered on the icy, not creamy. This wasn't the cardinal sin, however. No, that lies with the fake vanilla flavor and its equally dismal aftertaste that comes after the first spoonful. Perhaps this is what vanilla tastes like to some ice cream lovers, but it hit all the wrong notes for me, feeling plastic in a weird way.