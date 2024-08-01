How Long Does It Take To Melt Peanut Butter In The Microwave?

With its natural sweetness and decadent texture, peanut butter more than earns its place on snacks and sandwiches, and as a key element of tasty dishes like Vietnamese summer rolls with peanut sauce. Peanut butter also has countless culinary applications when melted. But how do you go from creamy (or crunchy) PB to a warm, pourable version that maintains its smooth texture and rich, unmistakable flavor? The stovetop is always an option, but melting peanut butter in the microwave is quick and simple as long as you follow a few guidelines. It only takes about 30 seconds to turn a tablespoon of yumminess from the best peanut butter brands into a melted puddle of deliciousness.

Advertisement

Start by placing 1 tablespoon of peanut butter into a small microwave-safe bowl (a mini prep dish works great). You could set the timer for 30 seconds from the get-go; in many cases, the peanut butter will be fully melted. Microwave ovens differ, though, and overcooking or scorching peanut butter is easier than you might think. So, until you know exactly how your machine handles peanut butter, a more careful approach is to start with 15- to 20-second increments, stirring between each heat session until the peanut butter is smooth and uniformly melted. (If you're heating more than a couple of tablespoons or so, it's probably safe to start at 30 seconds and stir between each heating cycle.)