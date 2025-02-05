10 Clever Ways To Use Frozen Peanut Butter

Peanut butter always surprises with its versatility. It's equally at home in candies and pies as it is in savory dishes like soups and satays, and there are multiple ways to get it to the consistency you're looking for: You can melt peanut butter in the microwave or on the stovetop, and you can freeze it, too. When frozen, peanut butter has the potential to be served in a variety of clever, fun, and delicious ways that its room-temperature form can't always provide. It all depends on the shape you freeze it in and the other ingredients — if any — that you bring into the mix.

If you have a sweet tooth, some of your go-to PB-based desserts probably have a DIY frozen version perfect when you're in the mood for a cold treat. For anyone counting macronutrients like protein, the formula of "peanut butter + freezer" equals a convenient and texturally pleasing solution. If it's fiber you're seeking, you'll get it in a pinch when you combine a few extra ingredients with your favorite peanut butter brand's creamy (or crunchy) offering. Even your canine pals can get in on the fun when frozen peanut butter is involved (although check the ingredients list first to make sure it is safe for them). This ingredient is a multi-species crowd-pleaser, and these are just some of the clever ways to use frozen peanut butter.