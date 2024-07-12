Transform Your Chocolate Ice Cream With One Seriously Bold Topping

Considering regular honey is already a go-to ingredient for many desserts, using the hot variety in a sweet capacity isn't as unusual as it sounds. In fact, we've seen hot honey used in a number of sweet scenarios already, including in pumpkin pie, drizzled over grilled stone fruit, and even in espresso martinis and affogatos at Starbucks' Reserve Roasteries (the last of which also features ice cream).

Furthermore, savory ingredients have been used to top ice cream on occasion (extra virgin olive oil and sea salt, for example), while chile and chocolate are a well-documented flavor combination in their own right. Pairing these ingredients with honey essentially doubles down on the sweetness of the chocolate ice cream, while adding a distinct spicy kick. In addition to making use of the tried and true sweet and savory, and sweet and spicy tropes (the latter now has its own genre, known as 'swicy' — that's sweet and spicy, to the uninitiated), there's something incredibly satisfying about pairing a hot ingredient with one that's cool and creamy.

When it comes to enjoying this unique dessert, there really are no rules (though we would suggest using small quantities of honey to begin with). That is, other than to sit back and enjoy it by the bowlful — just as we imagine the person who coined the phrase "sugar and spice and all things nice" did.

