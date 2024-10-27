Natural Cocoa Vs Dutch Cocoa Powder: What's The Distinction?

It can be very fulfilling and very rich (in more ways than one) when you're baking with chocolate. However your chocolate cake, cookies, or truffles come out, they should taste rich and extremely sweet. That said, even though all chocolate comes from the same kind of cacao beans, there's a lot of variation in chocolate. Case in point: the cocoa powder you bought at the grocery store may not be exactly what your recipe requires. Does the recipe specify "natural" or "Dutch?"

Beyond the different process by which natural and Dutch cocoa powder are made (which we'll get into), there are two major ways to tell them apart: color and acidity. Natural cocoa powder, which is typically easier to find on store shelves, is pale brown in color and rather acidic in taste. On the other hand, Dutch cocoa powder is a deeper, reddish brown and it's been treated in a special way which reduces its acidity and gives it a more neutral, smooth taste. In many cases, the difference is noticeable but still minor enough that you can substitute them without any trouble. However, there are certain recipes where that difference in acidity could cause problems.