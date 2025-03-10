14 Fast Food Chains That Serve Pasta

Cheap pantry ingredients like pasta endure in our day-to-day dining habits, and for good reason. The starchy essential serves as the backbone to a multitude of dishes, weaving its way into dressings and sauces. It can be a main course, a mix-in to salads, or a filling for casseroles. But in the realm of fast food, we have yet to see pasta make the leap in spite of its relative ease and utility. The association with sit-down eateries probably has something to do with it because, unlike a batch of chicken nuggets or a burrito, pasta is messier and much harder to eat when you're on the move. Pasta is prone to extraneous preparation as well, and the drive-thru model just doesn't have the overhead to oversee boiling the noodles on top of the components needed to bring a meal to life.

If you're befuddled by the (seemingly) lacking casual pasta options, you just have to look for them. Pizza joints like Domino's, Pizza hut, and Giordano's are takeout chains that supply pasta dishes like fettuccine, spaghetti, and unbeatably crispy lasagna in a snap, as well as sub shops like Amato's and Jason's Deli. The pastas will be much fresher than a can of Chef Boyardee's and, in many cases, are equally convenient due to establishments offering carryout and delivery service. So, if you want to ditch the zillionth burger, see how these 14 spots tackle pasta to-go.