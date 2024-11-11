What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About Ohio's Chili

When Bourdain meets his old friend and fellow cook, Michael Ruhlman — a native Clevelander — outside of a Skyline Chili restaurant, he introduces the dish by calling it a "mutant hybrid, a topping gone wild, a meaty brown beanless sauce that tastes of cinnamon," (via Cincinatti.com). Okay, not a strong start for this down-home favorite, but Bourdain's reaction to the mix of ingredients and taste might surprise you. Observing the table full of items with influences from all over the world — oyster crackers from New England, southern sweet tea, spaghetti from Italy — he declares, "This is America on your plate."

After ordering up the chili, Bourdain slurps down a heaping helping and exclaims, "If you don't like this, you're just not drinking enough." Meanwhile, Ruhlman took a far more elitist attitude toward the messy mixture of textures and flavors, asking, "Why is it so brown?" Later, in an interview with Cleveland Magazine, Ruhlman states, "I don't dismiss the place just because it's a chain serving mass-produced food. I dismiss it because I ate the chili."

Meanwhile, Bourdain actually seemed to be enjoying Ohio's signature dish. Bite after bite, he really seemed to understand what Ohioans love so much about Skyline chili — it's a reliable, warm, blend of spices and flavors that isn't something to run from just because it's not the fanciest fare. But, he wouldn't be Anthony Bourdain without his signature snark, telling Skyline newbies, "You don't ask what's in it, you don't ask how it's made," he said. "You just enjoy it" (via Cincinatti.com).