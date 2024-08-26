Where To Get The Best Fast Food Mashed Potatoes
Is there anything more comforting than a bowl of buttery mashed potatoes? It's a dish that's not particularly hard to prepare, although there are several mistakes that can keep you from the perfect mashed potatoes. Get it wrong and you could be stuck with a bowl of stodgy, gummy potatoes. If you don't have the time or inclination to whip up a batch of perfectly smooth, fluffy mashed potatoes, the good news is there are more than a few fast food chains that are renowned for their delicious versions of the dish.
While nothing beats homemade mashed potatoes, some fast food chains offer pretty amazing stand-ins. Fried chicken chains in particular come out on top for their delightful mashed potato sides. There are also a few family-friendly fast food chains and convenience stores that make killer mashed potatoes. Some offer classic versions of the dish with smooth peppery gravy, while others add unique twists like using red skin potatoes or adding sausage into the mix.
To help you determine where to get your next mashed potato fix, we did a deep dive into which fast food chains offer the best mashed potatoes in the country. These are the spots that stand out for getting the flavors and consistency just right.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Few fried chicken chains are more iconic than Kentucky Fried Chicken. The wild story of Colonel Sanders and his famous fried chicken began in 1930 when Harland Sanders bought a roadside hotel with a restaurant. Fried chicken was always on the menu, but it took the Colonel about a decade to perfect the recipe that we now know and love. Today there are over 26,000 KFC restaurants in 145 countries, which is a testament to how much people love the crispy Southern fried chicken and homestyle sides.
When it comes to ranking KFC sides, many people place the mashed potatoes at the top of the list. They're about as smooth as mashed potatoes can get with a creamy, buttery flavor. Add KFC's brown gravy on top and you get an instant peppery kick. How do they get the mashed potatoes so silky smooth? An employee revealed in a TikTok video that the potatoes actually come from a powdered mix and are rehydrated with hot water. That may sound shocking to some, but powdered potatoes are nothing new for fast food chains. Plus, what really matters is the consistency and taste, and many agree that KFC gets that down pat.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Even if you've never stepped foot in Popeyes before, you may know of the chain for its infamous role in the chicken sandwich wars. It all started when Popeyes rolled out its Southern-style chicken sandwich and started poking fun at competitor Chick-Fil-A on X, formerly known as Twitter. Popeyes' chicken sandwich quickly went viral and today the chain is renowned for its classic and spicy chicken sandwiches and signature fried chicken. If you can only choose one side to go with your meal, many say it should be the mashed potatoes with Cajun-style gravy.
Popeyes' mashed potatoes have a great fluffy texture, but what really sets them apart from other fast food chains' versions is the gravy. The rich, creamy gravy gets a mild hit of heat from Cajun spices, but it's not so spicy that it blows your tongue out. The gravy also features pieces of meat, which contrasts nicely with the soft mashed potatoes. A former employee commented on Reddit that the mashed potatoes are simply instant potatoes, but few customers seem to mind. For many, it's the gravy that makes this side a star.
Wawa
A convenience store may not be the first place you think of when you're craving fast food mashed potatoes. However, Wawa is no ordinary convenience store. Everything you need to know about this beloved chain is that food has always been a main focus. It first opened as a dairy in 1902 and expanded into a food market in 1964. Today, the chain is known for its grab-and-go meals like hoagies, burgers, and wraps. According to many, Wawa's mashed potatoes are a must-have addition to your meal. Some say they're even worthy of eating on their own.
A supporter on Reddit said, "The Wawa mashed potatoes are probably my favorite food." The dish features real potatoes, milk, and butter, which may be why may consider them superior to many other chains' versions. Customers cite the fact the mashed potatoes aren't ultra-heavy but are super flavorful. If you want to jazz them up a bit, Wawa gives you the option to add Old Bay Seasoning.
Bojangles
If you're from the South, you're probably familiar with Bojangles. The chain got its start in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, and quickly became popular for its Southern fried chicken and biscuits. The offerings may seem similar to many other fast-food chains based in the South, but the truth about Bojangles is it focuses on high-quality ingredients and dishes made from scratch. The chicken is never frozen and the biscuits are made fresh in-house every 20 minutes. That commitment to quality extends to the sides like the much-loved mashed potatoes with gravy.
Bojangles is another fast food chain that uses real potatoes instead of powdered mixes or potato flakes. The potatoes are mashed with butter and milk and served with the chain's signature gravy on top. This isn't your typical brown gravy though. It's a creamy country-style gravy with flecks of sausage that add texture and flavor to the potatoes. The gravy is also seasoned with pepper for a bit of heat. Some people love the mashed potatoes so much that they've created clever Bojangles menu hacks like adding them to the Cajun chicken biscuit and dipping Bo-Tato Rounds into the mashed potatoes and gravy.
Nando's Peri-Peri
Nando's Peri-Peri is a South African chain that was inspired by a spicy Afro-Portuguese chili sauce. Founders Fernando Duarte and Robbie Brozin decided to open a restaurant after trying chicken marinated in peri-peri sauce at a small Portuguese restaurant in Rossettenville, South Africa. They created their own special chicken marinade made with African Bird's Eye chilis (aka peri-peri), salt, garlic, lemon, oil, and vinegar. The chicken and sauce were such hits that it wasn't long before the chain expanded across the globe. There are now over 45 locations in the United States.
The fiery flame-grilled chicken is the main draw at Nando's Peri-Peri, but the chain also offers an array of enticing sides to accompany the chicken. The mashed potatoes stand out from other fast food chains' versions because they're made with red skin potatoes and feature real butter and garlic. They're soft and buttery, which makes for a great complement to the spicy chicken. You can amp up the flavor with Nando's bold peri-peri sauces like the lemon herb, garlic mayo, and XX hot sauce.
Church's Texas Chicken
When George W. Church opened Church's Fried Chicken To-Go in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952, he probably had no inkling that the restaurant would go on to become an internationally recognized chain. Today there are nearly 800 locations across the United States, as well as branches in a slew of countries including Singapore, Mexico, and Bahrain. The name has changed over the years, but much of the menu has stayed the same. It's all about crispy fried chicken with Texas-style sides like jalepeño poppers (or bombers as they're called at Church's), mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes with gravy.
Church's Texas Chicken gets plenty of accolades for its mashed potatoes, with customers shouting out the creamy consistency, real potato flavor, and delectable gravy. One Facebook fan said, "The best around hands down!!! KFC doesn't stand a chance." The potatoes are whipped until smooth and doused with a brown gravy sauce. If you're looking for classic, comforting fast food mashed potatoes that don't deviate too far from the norm, Church's Texas Chicken is a good bet.
Jollibee
Jollibee has a cult-like following, both in the Philippines where it originated, and around the world. The chain has been around since 1975 and expanded into the States in 1998. Since then, it has seen significant growth thanks to the success of its juicy fried chicken that the chain calls Chickenjoy. In fact, Chickenjoy even earned the number one spot on the USA Today 10Best list for the Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in 2024. Jollibee's chicken may be king, but many say you shouldn't sleep on the mashed potatoes either.
The mashed potatoes at Jollibee are whipped until soft and buttery and topped with a savory brown gravy that hits all the right notes. The gravy is creamy with a hint of saltiness and just a touch of sweetness. Many say it's what truly makes the mashed potatoes shine. In fact, it's so beloved that you can find several copycat Jollibee gravy recipes online. The only downside is that unless you're in one of the 14 states that have Jollibee locations, you may have to take a road trip to get your hands on some of these mouthwatering mashed potatoes with gravy.
El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco's story began in the city of Guasave in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1975. That's where Pancho Ochoa began selling his fire-grilled chicken marinated in a blend of citrus, garlic, and spices. Fast forward five years and the first El Pollo Loco opened in Los Angeles, serving that same family recipe and earning legions of fans. Now there are more than 480 restaurants across the United States. Like any fast-food chicken chain worth its salt, El Pollo Loco also offers a variety of sides to pair with its chicken, including mashed potatoes with gravy.
By all accounts, El Pollo Loco makes a very decent version of the dish with smooth mashed potatoes and a flavorful gravy that balances out the mildness of the potatoes. Some say the potatoes are good enough to eat on their own thanks to their buttery flavor, while others say the gravy is an absolute must. People also say the portion size is generous. While you may be tempted by the chain's other sides like the pinto beans and signature Loco salad, the mashed potatoes are a pretty solid choice that many say won't let you down.
Chicken Express
Texas-based chain Chicken Express has multiple locations in the South that serve crispy fried chicken and sides like fried okra, green beans, and mashed potatoes with gravy. When it began in 1988, the main focus was on delivery service, but now the chain does mostly dine-in and drive-through service. You can find over 250 locations scattered across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. If you happen to be in the vicinity of one, it's worth popping in to sample some of the delectably crispy chicken with a side of smooth mashed potatoes.
Several diners comment on the fact that the mashed potatoes at Chicken Express don't taste like they came from a chain. One reviewer posted a YouTube video where they taste-tested mashed potatoes from KFC, Church's Texas Chicken, and Chicken Express. They said, "Chicken Express tastes the most homemade ... The Chicken Express tastes like real potatoes, so although the KFC is good, it just doesn't taste as real as the Chicken Express." Fans of the dish love the buttery flavor of the potatoes and the creamy country white gravy.
Jack's Family Restaurant
Jack's Family Restaurant is another chain that you'll only find in the South. The first burger joint opened in Homeland, Alabama, in 1960 and now there are close to 200 locations across the state and in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Georgia. The menu features Southern comfort food like buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy, burgers, and fried chicken. And of course, what would a Southern chain be without sides like green beans, coleslaw, and mashed potatoes?
You can have your mashed potatoes at Jack's as part of a chicken dinner combo, alongside a sandwich or salad, or as a standalone snack. The dish features butter-laced, mashed spuds with a peppery brown gravy sauce ladled on top. Diners have great things to say about the mashed potatoes, with many commenting on how they taste homemade. One patron left a Google review that said, "I got the sides of green beans and mashed potatoes with gravy; like my Mamaw made ... Mashed potatoes were absolutely worth it, gravy rich and flavorful."
Golden Chick
The South certainly has its fair share of fast-food chains that make stellar mashed potatoes, and Golden Chick is no exception. The first location opened in San Marcos, Texas, in 1967 and sold only chicken and biscuits. As the restaurant grew in popularity, it expanded to new locations and the menu grew with it. Peruse the menu today and you'll find fried and roast chicken meals, chicken sandwiches, and salads. You can pair your meal with sides like mac and cheese, fried okra, and the chain's dreamy mashed potatoes.
If you're a fan of Southern-style mashed potatoes smothered in a rich country gravy, Golden Chick has you covered. Country gravy is typically made with meat drippings and milk as opposed to broth, which makes it creamier than your average brown gravy and oh-so flavorful. Golden Chick's gravy adds depth to the potatoes and makes the dish velvety smooth. Chances are you'll be ordering your mashed potatoes as part of a combo meal that comes with chicken and a fluffy roll. You'll be thankful for that roll as you're using it to scoop up every last bite of those ultra-creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.
Roy Rogers
Named after country singer and actor Roy Rogers, aka "The King of the Cowboys," the Roy Rogers restaurant chain has an interesting backstory. J. Willard Marriott of the Marriott hotel brand founded the chain in 1968 and it was his first foray into the fast food scene. The company did well at first, but changed hands several times over the years. It nearly disappeared in the '90s when multiple franchises were sold off. However, Roy Rogers is back on track now and serving the comfort food it originally became famous for, including roast beef sandwiches, burgers, and fried chicken. Mashed potatoes are also on the menu, and according to many, they're delicious.
Roy Rogers' homestyle mashed potatoes are everything you could expect from a fast food chain. They're soft, fluffy, and drizzled with a rich brown gravy. Considering the chain wants to position itself as a higher-quality offering than your run-of-the-mill fast food chain, it's not surprising that the mashed potatoes get good reviews. As one Google reviewer said, "The mashed potatoes with gravy were creamy with just the right amount of seasoning." Another Google review stated, "Just like I remember it, the roast beef sandwich and the mashed potatoes haven't changed and I'm glad!"
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
If you're a fan of KFC, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken should be right up your alley. Co-founder and namesake Lee Cummings was the nephew of Colonel Harland Sanders, so you can bet he knew a thing or two about fried chicken. There are some differences between the chains though. For one, Lee's chicken is dipped in honey before being hand-breaded and pressure-cooked. The chain also makes its mashed potatoes with Idahoan potatoes that are fresh-dried to preserve the integrity of the potatoes.
With only 123 locations in the U.S., Lee's Famous Chicken may not have the reach that KFC has. However, it has a loyal following of fans who wax lyrical about the food, including the smooth mashed potatoes with tangy brown gravy. The dish looks pretty basic, but many say it's anything but. As one Google reviewer said, "Lee's Famous recipe has the best mashed potatoes ever! This is literally the only thing I get from there. Mashed potatoes and a biscuit (with honey) and oh my goodness, I have never in my life had any better anywhere else."