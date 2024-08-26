Where To Get The Best Fast Food Mashed Potatoes

Is there anything more comforting than a bowl of buttery mashed potatoes? It's a dish that's not particularly hard to prepare, although there are several mistakes that can keep you from the perfect mashed potatoes. Get it wrong and you could be stuck with a bowl of stodgy, gummy potatoes. If you don't have the time or inclination to whip up a batch of perfectly smooth, fluffy mashed potatoes, the good news is there are more than a few fast food chains that are renowned for their delicious versions of the dish.

While nothing beats homemade mashed potatoes, some fast food chains offer pretty amazing stand-ins. Fried chicken chains in particular come out on top for their delightful mashed potato sides. There are also a few family-friendly fast food chains and convenience stores that make killer mashed potatoes. Some offer classic versions of the dish with smooth peppery gravy, while others add unique twists like using red skin potatoes or adding sausage into the mix.

To help you determine where to get your next mashed potato fix, we did a deep dive into which fast food chains offer the best mashed potatoes in the country. These are the spots that stand out for getting the flavors and consistency just right.

