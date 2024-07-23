9 Pantry Ingredients That Professional Chefs Buy Cheap

If you use an ingredient often, buy it in bulk. This will almost always save you money. But, "freshness is key," Katelyn Leckie clarifies. "It's not going to help if you buy everything in huge quantities and never get through it because you're gonna end up throwing it out anyway. So that doesn't help you economically. But if you bake a fair amount, get the big bag of flour." Go for that 5 to 10 pound bag.

Advertisement

You can check out our ranking of popular flour brands, but Leckie says she'll tend to grab the cheapest name brand option. That's her simplest golden rule when grocery shopping on a budget. "I always get the second cheapest thing. When in doubt, get the second cheapest thing."

Similarly, if you go through a lot of oil in your cooking and baking, you can benefit from buying it in larger 3-liter or gallon size jugs or cans. Leckie keeps one smaller reusable bottle around and pours the oil into that so it's easier to use on a daily basis. Oil can go rancid, but if you're getting through it, these larger bottles will save you lots of money. And keep in mind, not all olive oils are created equal. Some are better than others, but some are also not meant to be cooked with. If you buy a beautiful bottle of olive oil, save that for drizzling on top of dishes and don't waste it in a cooked dish.

Advertisement