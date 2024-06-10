Giada De Laurentiis' Clever Upgrade For Unbeatably Crispy Lasagna
Ready to boost your basic lasagna to wow guests, bring your family back for seconds (or thirds), or just create a delectable comfort meal to enjoy all on your own? Try an upgrade from the queen of Italian cooking herself, Giada De Laurentiis. While the popular chef has already shared the trick to make 30-minute lasagna, her latest tip will make your edges incredibly crispy and the top super bubbly.
@giadadelaurentiis
Lovers of crispy lasagna edges, this Sheet Pan Lasagna is for u! Recipe on @thegiadzy
This method uses a metal sheet pan rather than a traditional lasagna dish and a single layer of pasta and fillings to maximize the crispiness of the edges. In a TikTok video, De Laurentiis demonstrates the steps for her "perfected lasagna." To make it, you can use all of the same ingredients, but it doesn't require layering. Instead, the delectable dish comes together on a single-layer sheet pan. The end result resembles crispy lasagna nachos smothered with spicy sausage, cheese, and marinara.
We say buon appetito to this idea, which just may become our new favorite way to make lasagna.
Making lasagna with crispy edges
According to Giada De Laurentiis, the whole process starts by combining ricotta cheese with sauteed spinach, red pepper flakes, and garlic in a large bowl. She also adds in spicy Italian sausage with diced onion and coats it all in marina sauce before putting it all directly into the sheet pan. You can whip up your own tomato sauce or use a store-bought sauce to save time. Another essential component: De Laurentiis also uses a base of cut-up, cooked lasagna noodles (resembling nacho chips) rather than the traditional long sheets.
Normally, lasagna is assembled in layers. But, as mentioned, this recipe twist uses a sheet pan. So instead of layering noodles upon noodles with cheese and sauce, you'll spread the entire mixture (pre-assembled in a separate bowl) out evenly on the pan. Some added shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese on top creates a gooey concoction, which turns golden brown as it cooks in the oven. The end result has all of the flavor and texture of traditional lasagna plus those desired crispy edges.