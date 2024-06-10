Giada De Laurentiis' Clever Upgrade For Unbeatably Crispy Lasagna

Ready to boost your basic lasagna to wow guests, bring your family back for seconds (or thirds), or just create a delectable comfort meal to enjoy all on your own? Try an upgrade from the queen of Italian cooking herself, Giada De Laurentiis. While the popular chef has already shared the trick to make 30-minute lasagna, her latest tip will make your edges incredibly crispy and the top super bubbly.

Advertisement

@giadadelaurentiis Lovers of crispy lasagna edges, this Sheet Pan Lasagna is for u! Recipe on @thegiadzy ♬ Città vuota – Mina

This method uses a metal sheet pan rather than a traditional lasagna dish and a single layer of pasta and fillings to maximize the crispiness of the edges. In a TikTok video, De Laurentiis demonstrates the steps for her "perfected lasagna." To make it, you can use all of the same ingredients, but it doesn't require layering. Instead, the delectable dish comes together on a single-layer sheet pan. The end result resembles crispy lasagna nachos smothered with spicy sausage, cheese, and marinara.

We say buon appetito to this idea, which just may become our new favorite way to make lasagna.

Advertisement