How To Make Store-Bought Pesto Luxuriously Creamy

For those who like their pasta dishes flavorful and fast, store-bought pesto is a savior. This salty, herby classic of Italian cuisine is typically made with basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and olive oil. Whether tossed with pasta, spread on sandwiches, or drizzled over roasted veggies, it's a condiment that adds a hearty, savory boost. Store-bought pesto is usually oil-based, and not creamy. For a rich, creamy pesto, you can still grab a jar of the stuff off the shelf — you'll be just fine cooking without a mortar and pestle. The trick is combining pesto with heavy cream for a luscious consistency that clings to the noodles and elevates your entire dish.

To make creamy pesto, pour an 8-ounce jar of pesto into a saucepan with equal parts heavy cream (though you can always start with less and add more as needed) over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture is fully combined and thickened for about five minutes.

Want it even richer? Toss in a few tablespoons of freshly grated Parmesan cheese to boost the umami factor. For best results, stir constantly to keep the sauce smooth, and avoid overheating because the cream can curdle if it starts to boil. Once it's ready, toss the sauce with hot pasta or spoon it over grilled chicken for a dish that feels straight out of an upscale Italian restaurant. With this trick, you're just a few minutes away from transforming an everyday dinner into something unforgettable.