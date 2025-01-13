How To Make Store-Bought Pesto Luxuriously Creamy
For those who like their pasta dishes flavorful and fast, store-bought pesto is a savior. This salty, herby classic of Italian cuisine is typically made with basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and olive oil. Whether tossed with pasta, spread on sandwiches, or drizzled over roasted veggies, it's a condiment that adds a hearty, savory boost. Store-bought pesto is usually oil-based, and not creamy. For a rich, creamy pesto, you can still grab a jar of the stuff off the shelf — you'll be just fine cooking without a mortar and pestle. The trick is combining pesto with heavy cream for a luscious consistency that clings to the noodles and elevates your entire dish.
To make creamy pesto, pour an 8-ounce jar of pesto into a saucepan with equal parts heavy cream (though you can always start with less and add more as needed) over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture is fully combined and thickened for about five minutes.
Want it even richer? Toss in a few tablespoons of freshly grated Parmesan cheese to boost the umami factor. For best results, stir constantly to keep the sauce smooth, and avoid overheating because the cream can curdle if it starts to boil. Once it's ready, toss the sauce with hot pasta or spoon it over grilled chicken for a dish that feels straight out of an upscale Italian restaurant. With this trick, you're just a few minutes away from transforming an everyday dinner into something unforgettable.
Creative variations for creamy pesto
Jarred pesto is actually a super versatile ingredient. Heavy cream is a classic addition for a creamy pesto sauce, but it's not the only option. For creamy pasta that's a bit lighter, try everyone's favorite protein-packed recipe enhancer: cottage cheese. Making pesto creamy with cottage cheese is similar to how you would with heavy cream, but it requires blending to get that rich, smooth consistency. Blend equal parts pesto and cottage cheese with a bit of pasta water for best results. Pair it with some whole wheat or protein pasta for a hearty vegetarian meal. You can also try adding feta cheese to pesto for a tangier, Mediterranean version of this Italian classic. For a sweeter flavor, stir in a spoonful of sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers.
Want a dairy-free version? If you can't find Parmesan-free pesto at the store, whip up your own using nutritional yeast instead of parm. Then, substitute heavy cream with coconut cream, which adds silkiness and a subtle sweetness that complements basil. Cashew cream also works for dairy-free nutty creaminess. You can lighten the texture further by whisking in a splash of pasta water to help the sauce cling to every noodle.
Use your creamy pesto as a base for pizza, a topping for baked salmon, or a decadent drizzle over roasted potatoes. Toss it with gnocchi for ultimate comfort food or layer it into lasagna for a herby upgrade. When you upgrade store-bought pesto by making it creamy, any dish instantly becomes luxurious.