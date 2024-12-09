The Reason Shake Shack Chain Burger Buns Are So Good

When it comes to the best restaurant burger debate, you may focus your fight on the meat. In the case of Shake Shack, that's an easy argument to make, given its use of a famed Pat LaFrieda beef blend of brisket and short rib (in case you've ever wondered who makes Shake Shack's beef patties), and its super unique smash-and-scrape method that creates an ultra-satisfying crusty, caramelized patty.

Yet a perfect patty does not a burger make, and so many elements are critical to crafting that celebrated staple — including the bun. Loyalists know that Shake Shack's buns are exceptional, and there are a few reasons for that.

First of all, the classic Martin's potato roll that the restaurant chain pairs with its patties is a smushy option. This is a major plus for the thin smash-style patties, which can be too delicate for a crustier bread. The softness is an ideal contrast to the crisp exterior of the meat that forms in the cooking process. Another factor is that while the Martin's roll already has a buttery quality all on its own, Shake Shack chefs toast them up in even more butter, enhancing the flavor and texture big time. A bonus point for Martin's is that its rolls have a hinge, which means all that delicious Shack Sauce and burger juices have less chance of escaping when you take a bite.