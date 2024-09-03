Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Fast Food Burger Is A Midwest Staple

Despite the best efforts of gastropubs around the world, fast food chains will always rule the world of burgers. Chefs of haute cuisine might not like to admit it, but everyone has their favorite drive-thru burger. Anthony Bourdain loved In-N-Out with a passion, but Andrew Zimmern prefers a different regional favorite. During a Q&A session posted on Zimmern's YouTube channel, the "Bizarre Foods" host was asked what his favorite fast food burger is. He didn't even need a second to think before he said, "Not even close: Culver's".

Andrew Zimmern can find the best restaurant in any city, so an endorsement from him is certainly saying something. So what is Culver's? For some Americans, it is a household name, but for many, it is completely unheard of. That's because Culver's franchises are almost entirely located in the Midwest, with locations in seven states in the Southeast, and in six states in the West and Southwest. If you live on the Pacific or Northeast coasts, however, you won't find a Culver's in sight. For Zimmern, it's a callback to the Midwestern roots of his career, having built himself up from a dishwasher in Minneapolis. Around those parts, Culver's is ubiquitous and in many ways, it embodies the spirit of America's heartland.

