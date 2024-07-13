Anthony Bourdain's One-Hand Rule For Better Burgers

Always one to look out for his fans, Anthony Bourdain once warned people of a major restaurant menu red flag to avoid. "If they have a menu that's all over the place, if they have a hamburger or Asian fusion and it's not in Asia, these are all worrisome to me," he told Money in 2018. Likewise, when it came to burgers, he believed less was more.

Ketchup received a thumbs up from Bourdain and mayonnaise ("if you insist"), but not much else, since he believed that once you get beyond these it becomes "an engineering and structural problem as much as it is a flavor experience." By this, he meant that burgers with too many ingredients can end up being unstable. "You know, a burger's a beautiful thing, but not when you're wearing half of it or you're left with two bites of just meat or just bun," he said. Even so, over the years, some of the burgers Bourdain loved came with more than just a dollop of ketchup and often required two hands to navigate from plate to mouth.