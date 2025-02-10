What Exactly Is Shake Shack's Signature Shack Sauce?

Iconic fast food restaurants have one important factor in common: a signature secret sauce. In-N-Out, Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, and Nando's, to name a few, all have a well-renowned, well-guarded spread, sauce, or dip recipe that elevates their fast-food fare from pretty good to really great. Shake Shack is no different. The New York-founded burger, chicken, and hot dog spot is famous for its thinly smashed burgers, crinkle-cut french fries, and decadently thick custard shakes. To top off their top-notch savory options, Shake Shack offers its own spin on the classic burger and fry sauce: Shack Sauce.

Pale orange with the same consistency as ketchup, Shack Sauce stands out from other secret burger sauces thanks to its slight heat and mustardy tang. Whereas other spreads lean sweet with ketchup and pickle relish, Shack Sauce puts the emphasis on a sour kick with a spicy finish. Although the sauce is still mayo-based, there's a lot more going on in the ingredients list that takes this sauce from so-so to super delicious. While the actual Shack Sauce recipe is a closely guarded secret, many Shake Shack enthusiasts have found a formula that's impressively close to the original. Plus, if you're having a burger night, all the ingredients are likely already stocked in your refrigerator or pantry.