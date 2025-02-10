What Exactly Is Shake Shack's Signature Shack Sauce?
Iconic fast food restaurants have one important factor in common: a signature secret sauce. In-N-Out, Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, and Nando's, to name a few, all have a well-renowned, well-guarded spread, sauce, or dip recipe that elevates their fast-food fare from pretty good to really great. Shake Shack is no different. The New York-founded burger, chicken, and hot dog spot is famous for its thinly smashed burgers, crinkle-cut french fries, and decadently thick custard shakes. To top off their top-notch savory options, Shake Shack offers its own spin on the classic burger and fry sauce: Shack Sauce.
Pale orange with the same consistency as ketchup, Shack Sauce stands out from other secret burger sauces thanks to its slight heat and mustardy tang. Whereas other spreads lean sweet with ketchup and pickle relish, Shack Sauce puts the emphasis on a sour kick with a spicy finish. Although the sauce is still mayo-based, there's a lot more going on in the ingredients list that takes this sauce from so-so to super delicious. While the actual Shack Sauce recipe is a closely guarded secret, many Shake Shack enthusiasts have found a formula that's impressively close to the original. Plus, if you're having a burger night, all the ingredients are likely already stocked in your refrigerator or pantry.
How to make Shack Sauce for yourself at home
Many burger sauces are similar to the recipe for Thousand Island salad dressing: chiefly mayonnaise, ketchup, and pickle relish, with a little acidity from lemon juice. Shack Sauce begins with a mayonnaise foundation, but then includes ketchup and mustard in equal amounts. Yellow mustard will taste closer to the burger joint's offerings, but Dijon mustard is also delicious if you have it. While Shack Sauce needs some briny pickle flavor, avoid using outright pickle relish, which will be too sweet. Instead, try a dash of kosher dill pickle brine to taste or finely chop a few slices of dill pickle. Next, it's time to add some heat. Cayenne is the most obvious top note, but a pinch of paprika would also be welcome. Last but not least, Shack Sauce has a hint of garlic to round out its flavor, so a dash of garlic powder works perfectly.
The best part about making Shack Sauce at home is that you can customize it to your tastes. For more sour acidity, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, or vinegar. For more sweetness, add more ketchup or a teaspoon of pickle relish. For more tang, add more mustard or pickle brine. For more heat, a drop of hot sauce will amp up the cayenne. Try a batch for your next barbecue and be sure to bust out the crinkle-cut fries.