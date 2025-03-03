Why Restaurant Burgers Taste So Much Better Than What You Make At Home
Ordering a burger at a restaurant is an experience like no other. The delicious dish arrives sizzling on its bun and topped with an array of high-quality fixings, such as crunchy iceberg lettuce, melted American cheese, and a chilled tomato slice. Some restaurants even offer special sauces — which can range from Culver's tangy buttermilk sauce to Shake Shack's signature spicy mayo — to tie the ingredients together. All said, it isn't easy to replicate the unique restaurant experience at home.
Why is that? Probably a combination of two things. First, food tends to taste better when you are not the one cooking it. After hovering over a hot stove to perfectly cook the burger patty, spending the time to individually prepare all of the toppings, and even going out to buy the ingredients to make a copy-cat burger sauce, you have dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to make the burger. That experience itself is far different than grabbing a seat at your favorite burger joint, placing your order, and letting someone else do all the work. Therefore, if the homemade version does not live up exactly to your expectations, it can be a quick downer. However, another reason is likely that you are not following the carefully curated steps that restaurants have created to deliver a perfect, consistent product. From picking the best cut of meat to forming the patties, here are a few simple ways you can ensure you are getting restaurant-quality when making a burger at home.
Use the right cut of meat
The beef is, arguably, the most important part of the burger. To make your burger at home, you don't want to just go for any cut of meat. There is no one size fits all to selecting the perfect beef for your burger — it all depends on your preferred cut. Now, a common ratio in burgers — and Shake Shack's pro tip to choosing better beef for burgers — is 80/20, which means 80% lean meat and 20% fat. This ratio works best for medium-rare burgers, however, if you prefer your burger to be more well done, you will want to reach for meat with a higher fat content. Paying attention to the fat percentage will ensure you end up with a juicy burger. Additionally, it is recommended to use 100% Angus beef, known for its tender texture and intense flavor. Sirloin, a leaner cut, is another preferred choice. Therefore, while it might be easy to just pick a random package of beef from the grocery store, you will be more satisfied with your burger if you read the label.
Pay attention to the bun
The two pieces of bread sandwiching your delicious burger patty are crucial to the overall dining experience. You don't want your bun to be so soft that it starts to fall apart while you are in the middle of eating, but you also don't want it to be so crunchy that it is difficult to eat. Miller & Lux owner Tyler Florence once told Chowhound one of his secrets to the absolute best burger: Serve them on day-old brioche that is toasted. The bread is said to soak up the juices of the burger and also add a delicious crunch. Chef Duff Goldman, however, prefers to use pâte à choux for a light, crispy burger bun. The result is an airy, fluffy bread with a flakey exterior and a hollow center. This means, sometimes, it is best to browse right past the classic burger buns in the grocery store and look for something a bit more high end.
Season your beef
You have to properly season your beef in order to get a restaurant-quality burger — that should be a given. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay prefers a simple salt and pepper mixture, but other recipes require you to reach deep into your spice cabinet for unexpected burger seasonings. Some burger recipes are seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, celery salt, dried parsley, brown sugar, and a variety of herbs. All said, be sure not to season your meat until after you form the patties. You'll want to season the meat shortly before cooking as salt and any seasonings that contain salt will dry out the patties. However, when seasoning the formed patties, make sure to get the seasoning on all the sides (which is one of Gordon Ramsay's seasoning rules for a more flavorful burger) and not just the top and bottom.
Reach for the right cheese
To cheese or not to cheese? Cheese is a common burger topping, but there are several different types of cheese. Now, for some, the most important part of adding cheese to burgers is to consider the flavor it is adding. So they might find themselves reaching for a smoked gouda rather than a classic cheddar. However, it is also important to consider the meltability of the cheese. There is no right or wrong when it comes to selecting the perfect cheese for your burger, although some cheeses may need longer to properly melt over the burger. If you are craving a burger with gooey, creamy cheese, reach for American cheese over cheddar. American cheese is known for its mild taste, making it a perfect fit for all types of burgers.
Add butter for extra flavor
Tired of dry burgers? There is a simple hack you can use at home that will result in a juicy and extra flavorful burger. When forming your burger patty, make a small indentation in the patty's center. Then, add a dollop of butter in the center and toss on the grill. The butter will melt into the burger during the cooking process. This will add fat and moisture to the burger, leaving you with a tender patty. Gordon Ramsay takes this buttery secret a step further and grinds butter into his ground beef before making the patties. He also douses the patties with butter as they are cooking. Turns out a butter burger is a better burger.