The Light, Crispy Secret Behind Duff Goldman's Cheeseburger Buns
Chef Duff Goldman sure knows how to make a burger bun. That's good news because some would say that the bun is the most important part of a burger. After all, the bun is key to holding that juicy burger together. Not only that, but depending on the type of bun you pick, it can add a delicious buttery taste or a delightful crunchy texture. That said, there are several things to consider when selecting a burger bun. First off, it can't be too thin, otherwise, it won't be able to support the weight of the burger patty and the toppings. Secondly, it can't be stale or crumbly. Ideally, you want a bun with a fluffy interior and a slightly hard exterior. Goldman, however, throws out the basic, everyday burger bun and instead opts for a classic French pastry recipe.
In a recipe video for Food Network, Goldman explains that he is making pâte à choux to use as his burger bun. "The thing that's fun about pâte à choux is that when you bake it, it puffs up in the oven," the chef explains. As the dough puffs, it also forms a hollow air bubble in the center. He proceeds to make the dough with butter, flour, and other essentials, before baking it in the oven with an egg wash and topping it with sesame seeds. After he assembles the burger on the unique bun, he takes a bite and proclaims that he could eat "10 more" of them. Now, that's a ringing endorsement.
Ways to upgrade a burger bun
Given that Duff Goldman is a professional pastry chef, it is no surprise that he opts for a French pastry as his burger bun choice. Luckily, you can easily make this yourself. The pastry dough is simple to make from scratch with only four staple ingredients: eggs, flour, butter, and milk or water. While it takes about an hour to make, it only requires about 30 minutes of prep time. Additionally, if you are feeling extra adventurous, you can use half the dough to make a few burger buns and the other half to stuff with a cream for a delightful dessert.
If you don't feel comfortable making your own dough, you have a few pre-made options as well. You can continue on the French route by using a croissant as a burger bun option. However, given that the pastry is very flaky and delicate, it can result in a mess. Therefore, it may be best to pair the croissant with a thin smash burger. For his part, Goldman uses very thin, crispy hamburger patties to go with his delicate choux pastry as well.
More Chowhound-approved burger bun alternatives include an English muffin or pita bread. An English muffin will keep its sturdy shape while balancing the other ingredients, plus its dense structure will keep it from getting soggy. Pita bread, meanwhile, adds a fun Mediterranean twist and a chewy texture. Just keep in mind that you should toast the pita so that it can get a crispy exterior that'll hold up among the burger's juices.