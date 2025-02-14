The Light, Crispy Secret Behind Duff Goldman's Cheeseburger Buns

Chef Duff Goldman sure knows how to make a burger bun. That's good news because some would say that the bun is the most important part of a burger. After all, the bun is key to holding that juicy burger together. Not only that, but depending on the type of bun you pick, it can add a delicious buttery taste or a delightful crunchy texture. That said, there are several things to consider when selecting a burger bun. First off, it can't be too thin, otherwise, it won't be able to support the weight of the burger patty and the toppings. Secondly, it can't be stale or crumbly. Ideally, you want a bun with a fluffy interior and a slightly hard exterior. Goldman, however, throws out the basic, everyday burger bun and instead opts for a classic French pastry recipe.

In a recipe video for Food Network, Goldman explains that he is making pâte à choux to use as his burger bun. "The thing that's fun about pâte à choux is that when you bake it, it puffs up in the oven," the chef explains. As the dough puffs, it also forms a hollow air bubble in the center. He proceeds to make the dough with butter, flour, and other essentials, before baking it in the oven with an egg wash and topping it with sesame seeds. After he assembles the burger on the unique bun, he takes a bite and proclaims that he could eat "10 more" of them. Now, that's a ringing endorsement.