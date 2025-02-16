Shake Shack's Pro Tip To Choose Better Beef For Burgers

Shake Shack's John Karangis says the company has its suppliers grind their beef to their exact specifications. However, you can emulate the chain restaurant's process with your own grinder at home. Karangis has two pro tips to ensure you get the best results from grinding. First, make sure the beef is cut into small enough pieces to properly fit into the grinder. That's usually 1 to 2 inches, depending on the size of the tube on your grinder body. Having it cut small makes it easier and more efficient to grind and helps cut down on fat smearing, which is essentially when the fat softens and spreads unevenly, causing the whole thing to kind of smush rather than grind and the fat to leak out too quickly when cooking, leading to a dry burger.

Another way to prevent smearing is to freeze the meat before grinding. "I like to place my beef in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes before grinding," he says. "This will allow the meat to grind without any 'melting' caused by the friction in the grinding apparatus."

Once your burger is prepared, you can get to work on the toppings. You can keep things basic with classic toppings — lettuce, tomato, and onion. Or, you can give your burger a Southwest kick by topping it with a chipotle aioli and grilled peppers. Shake Shack's menu offers more inspiration, like burgers with applewood-smoked bacon and avocado. You can even top your next burger with a slice of cheese that's also perfect for grilling, such as halloumi. There are so many delicious options, you could have burgers three nights per week for a year without having the same thing twice.