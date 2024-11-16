Follow Gordon Ramsay's Seasoning Rules For A More Flavorful Burger

When renowned chef Gordon Ramsay offers up cooking advice, you should take it. While he's known as the hot-headed host of cooking shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," Ramsay's accolades reach far beyond the small screen. He's one of the most-awarded chefs in the world and his restaurants collectively hold eight Michelin stars. As one of his restaurants, Gordon Ramsay Burger, is completely devoted to the beefy medium, it's safe to assume he knows a thing or two about seasoning burgers.

His top tip for seasoning burgers? Don't just season a burger on its two main sides. Roll the burger around in the seasoning to fully coat the edges, ensuring flavor develops all over the patty. "You can't season the burger after it's cooked," Ramsay says during his "Good Morning America" burger tutorial, reinforcing the importance of doing so beforehand. He even advises adding butter directly to the burger mix for richer flavor.

The texture of the burger matters for flavor, too. When preparing his burger, Ramsay makes the patties the day before, which allows them to set up in the fridge. As a bonus, seasoning them early helps the spices penetrate the surface of the meat as well. Prior to cooking them, Ramsay pulls them out of the refrigerator so that the meat can "relax" — he advises not putting them on the grill without letting them come to room temperature, or they won't cook properly.