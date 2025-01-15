What Is Culver's Signature Sauce?

When it comes to classic burgers, Wisconsin-based Culver's made-to-order sandwiches are high on the list of fan favorites. But beyond the variety of burger styles, Culver's also offers an array of sauces to pair with its various menu items. Most of them would probably be familiar to the average diner, like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, and name brands like Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce. Yet there is one that is beloved by loyalists, but begs the question of what it actually is — and that's Culver's Signature Sauce.

It turns out that this stuff is pretty simple, described by the chain's website as "creamy and tangy with notes of buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, a touch of spice, and just a hint of savory blue cheese." What that translates to in terms of ingredients is a bit more complicated, however.

The spice likely comes from jalapeño and chipotle pepper, along with mustard powder, aromatics, and seasonings like garlic powder, dried onion, green, and red bell pepper. And then there are the cheeses: the list includes Parmesan, Romano, and blue. There's some distilled vinegar and sugar in the mix, too, ensuring that the sauce has depth and balance. Of course, there are also some elements in this sauce that perform non-flavorful functions, including preservatives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers for creaminess and shelf life. But generally speaking, Culver's signature sauce is a flavorful formula prepared to satisfy diners of all kinds.