Snow Balls Vs Snow Cones: What's The Difference?

Getting a cool treat during the summertime should be fairly straightforward, but there are so many options out there that it can be hard to distinguish the differences, let alone choose one to actually eat. From custard and soft serve to gelato and ice cream, there is a lot of overlap and confusion. Snow balls and snow cones are no different.

The biggest difference between these two frozen treats is texture, due to the different types of ice used in each. Snow balls have a lighter consistency due to the ice being finely shaved, which helps the ice absorb more flavor. Meanwhile, snow cones have a lot more crunch due to the fact that they are made with pieces of crushed ice, which are larger in size and less absorbent when it comes to flavored syrups.

Both are flavored with syrups, but snow balls, sometimes called sno-balls, are mostly a regional thing, primarily appearing in the south. Despite having the same name, snow balls should not be confused with the coconut ball packaged snack or the 1960s coconut covered ice cream dessert. In reality, snow balls are just a type of snow cone in of itself.