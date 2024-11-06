What's The Actual Difference Between Cane Sugar And Granulated Sugar?

Anyone who has been comforted by a sweet treat at the end of a tiring day can attest to the powers of sugar. Consuming sugar in moderation certainly gives you a quick boost of energy, and there are many ways to enjoy it. In the world of cooking and baking, there are dozens of different types of sugar (or ingredients that are high in natural sugars, like honey) to help you add the perfect amount of sweetness to any dish; baked goods, drinks, steak rubs, and even fish can be enhanced with a bit of sugar. Two of the most popular options you'll see on grocery store shelves are cane and granulated sugar.

Cane sugar is typically less processed, which gives it a slightly caramelized flavor. Granulated sugar, on the other hand, is highly refined and has a more neutral sweetness to it. Both sugars deliver a sweet punch and can often be used interchangeably in recipes, but they do have a few subtle differences that make each one better suited for certain applications.