Say Goodbye To Boring Water With These 5 Flavorful Infusions

Everyone knows how important it is to drink enough water everyday, but that doesn't make it any easier for many of us to stay hydrated. Between the allure of fizzy and caffeinated beverages, busy schedules, and plain old forgetfulness, it can be frustratingly difficult to maintain daily water intake, which can lead to problems from dry skin to lowered immunity. One easy way to get more H2O into your life is to give your water a flavor upgrade by infusing it with fruits and herbs.

We're not talking about the sugary drink mixes that turn water into super-sweet juice. Instead, it's best to infuse water with natural ingredients that not only make it taste better, but also provide a few health bonuses. All you need to infuse water is some room temperature water and a vessel to hold everything. You can use a normal glass pitcher, or if you want to keep bits of berry and mint stems from floating around in your drink you can try a specialized infuser pitcher.