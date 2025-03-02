The Most Iconic Dessert In Every State

The 50 states of the United States of America may have many differences, but it's safe to say they all love desserts. Pies, cookies, cakes — we love them all. Every state has its own signature dessert that you should try, and some states have even made it official with a "state dessert" designation. The signature dessert can either be inspired by that state's history and heritage or by the agricultural product it's known for.

Some of these desserts have become classic American desserts found throughout the country or even the world, while some are still obscure and primarily only found within the state. Whichever case it may be, we've rounded up the most famous desserts of each of the 50 states below that we think are still popular to this day. The next time you travel around the country and visit a new state, be sure to try its iconic dessert.