Why Bundt Cakes Are A Signature Minnesota Dessert

Most people attribute the invention of the Bundt pan to David Dalquist and his company, Nordic Ware. The company was founded by Dalquist and his wife, Dotty, with the goal of combining their skills in metal, engineering, and baking. The result was a company dedicated to making specialty bakeware.

The Bundt pan was born when Dalquist took on some interesting new clients: the Minneapolis-based Hadassah Society, a social group for Jewish women. They needed a pan that could properly replicate an ornate, ring-shaped cake known as kugelhopf, a popular dish back in Europe. Accepting the challenge, Dalquist went on to create his patented aluminum baking pan.

As for the name, originally Dalquist wanted to call it "bund", which is the German word for "bond," but a "t" was eventually added at the end for unspecified reasons. Though first released in 1950, it took a few years for the Bundt pan to become a beloved piece of bakeware. Only in 1966, when the Bundt pan was used to make the winning cake of the Pillsbury Bake-Off, did it finally pick up steam. Ever since then, the Bundt pan has been used to make elegant, homey cakes — not to mention other savory alternatives — by proud Minnesotans.