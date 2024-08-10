What Sets Key Limes Apart From Standard Limes?

"It's nothing but limes now," and that's not just according to the littlest of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," Amy March. Limes can be found squeezed into a fresh margarita, or made into a creamy curd. They're the perfect fruit for summer (or for those dearly missing summer), thanks to their sweet, tangy flavor. However not all limes are alike. And on your sojourn to the grocery store you might've come upon a bag of small, round limes called key limes. So what are these limes, and what makes them different from your standard lime?

Key limes are a variety of lime named for the Florida Keys. The limes did not originate in the Florida Keys, though there was once a popular commercial key lime crop in the area. They are much smaller than standard limes and have more seeds. The skins of key limes are also thinner, and turn yellow when ripe. In terms of taste, key limes tend to be more floral than their larger counterparts and have a slightly bitter taste. Of course this is just one of the many differences between the two limes. So let's dig into the pulp of it.