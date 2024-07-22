Baked Alaska Wasn't Invented In Alaska, So Where Does It Come From?

There's no shortage of foods with misleading names, but there's at least one dessert that's basically lying to your face: Baked Alaska. This marvelous, quirky, and vintage combination of cake, meringue, and ice cream has almost no connection to the 49th state — and just to rule it out from the get-go, the name doesn't have anything to do with the dessert's white, mountainous shape that could almost resemble a mountainous Alaskan landscape set ablaze (if you squint).

Perhaps the most widely accepted origin story for Baked Alaska (sometimes called Bombe Alaska) is that it surfaced at famed NYC fine dining restaurant Delmonico's. Prominent chef Charles Ranhofer reportedly first served it in 1867, albeit with slight differences (such as the addition of marmalade) compared to modern-day Baked Alaska. It also had a different name: "Alaska, Florida," referring to the disparity between the cold ice cream (Alaska), and the hot flambéed meringue (Florida). The "Alaska" part of the name is rumored to be a reference to the United States' purchase of Alaska in 1867 (and was possibly Ranhofer making fun of this political move), although there's little concrete evidence to back this up. In any case, the "Alaska, Florida" name stuck until at least the 1890s, when it appeared in Ranhofer's 1893 cookbook "The Epicurean"; a recipe for "Baked Alaska" also appears in chef Fannie Farmer's "The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" from 1896, although the reason for the name remains murky.

