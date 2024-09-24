The US State That Produces The Most Pumpkins

As the weather cools, all things autumn begin to appear in grocery stores, restaurants, and kitchens. In the culinary world, pumpkins are essential to celebrating the season of fall. The iconic orange gourd makes an appearance in delicious soups, like Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup, as well as a surprisingly delicious addition to classic grilled cheese sandwiches.

Advertisement

Whether it's drink, soups, or sweets, pumpkins are greatly loved and consumed every fall, but where exactly do pumpkins come from? In the United States, there are several states that grow and produce pumpkins, but one specific state stands a cut above the rest: Illinois. In 2022, Illinois alone produced 630 million pounds of pumpkins.

Just to highlight just how high Illinois' pumpkin production is, the state that produces the second most pumpkins in the United States is Indiana with 160 million pounds of pumpkins produced as of 2022. By comparison, Illinois is producing nearly four times the amount of pumpkins! In addition to how many pumpkins they produce, Illinois also takes the crown for largest pumpkin producer in regards to acres and weight, making them the true king of pumpkin production.

Advertisement