The US State That Produces The Most Pumpkins
As the weather cools, all things autumn begin to appear in grocery stores, restaurants, and kitchens. In the culinary world, pumpkins are essential to celebrating the season of fall. The iconic orange gourd makes an appearance in delicious soups, like Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup, as well as a surprisingly delicious addition to classic grilled cheese sandwiches.
Whether it's drink, soups, or sweets, pumpkins are greatly loved and consumed every fall, but where exactly do pumpkins come from? In the United States, there are several states that grow and produce pumpkins, but one specific state stands a cut above the rest: Illinois. In 2022, Illinois alone produced 630 million pounds of pumpkins.
Just to highlight just how high Illinois' pumpkin production is, the state that produces the second most pumpkins in the United States is Indiana with 160 million pounds of pumpkins produced as of 2022. By comparison, Illinois is producing nearly four times the amount of pumpkins! In addition to how many pumpkins they produce, Illinois also takes the crown for largest pumpkin producer in regards to acres and weight, making them the true king of pumpkin production.
Plenty of pumpkins in Illinois
Illinois' pumpkin production may sound like overkill, but the reality is that the demand for pumpkins has definitely increased in the last two decades. According to the USDA, the demand in the 2000s was 4 pounds of pumpkin per person. Fast forward to the 2020s and the amount has increased to 6 pounds of pumpkin per person.
If you have ever eaten or used processed or puréed pumpkin, then chances are you have eaten pumpkins from Illinois. Roughly 80% of the pumpkins produced by Illinois end up being processed, including products like canned pumpkin or pumpkin purée. Given the fact that these products are often used to make pumpkin pies, muffins, breads, and other sweets, there is a good chance that many pumpkin baked goods are connected back to Illinois.
Illinois has fully embraced its pumpkin reputation. In fact, Illinois embraces it so much that in 2015 a bill was signed officially making pumpkin pie the state pie. Given how high their pumpkin production is, it was only fitting that their state pie be made to match.