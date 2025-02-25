10 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwest Restaurants

As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which consists of touring eateries around the world, Guy Fieri has clearly been to his fair share of restaurants. He's been at it for 51 seasons over the last 18 years and counting, and with a two-decade anniversary right on the horizon, it would only make sense for some of these joints to have stood out to him among the rest. It just so happens that many of the ones that seemed to have left a lasting impression on him are based in the Midwest region.

Visiting all 12 states that comprise the area, ranging from Missouri and Minnesota to Ohio and Michigan, Fieri had the opportunity to highlight countless restaurants within the Midwest. Over the course of the show, the celebrity goes behind the scenes to learn how chefs create popular items on the menu, all while interviewing customers on how they feel about the dish before giving it a try himself. He then shares his own conclusions, and in the case of Midwest food, they're filled many times with nothing but praise. Being the Mayor of Flavortown and an Emmy award-winning television presenter, it's quite the honor for these places to be complimented and sometimes even revisited by Fieri.