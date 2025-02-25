10 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwest Restaurants
As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which consists of touring eateries around the world, Guy Fieri has clearly been to his fair share of restaurants. He's been at it for 51 seasons over the last 18 years and counting, and with a two-decade anniversary right on the horizon, it would only make sense for some of these joints to have stood out to him among the rest. It just so happens that many of the ones that seemed to have left a lasting impression on him are based in the Midwest region.
Visiting all 12 states that comprise the area, ranging from Missouri and Minnesota to Ohio and Michigan, Fieri had the opportunity to highlight countless restaurants within the Midwest. Over the course of the show, the celebrity goes behind the scenes to learn how chefs create popular items on the menu, all while interviewing customers on how they feel about the dish before giving it a try himself. He then shares his own conclusions, and in the case of Midwest food, they're filled many times with nothing but praise. Being the Mayor of Flavortown and an Emmy award-winning television presenter, it's quite the honor for these places to be complimented and sometimes even revisited by Fieri.
Kuma's Corner
Whether it's generous with the sauce or just a bit on the fattier side, celebrity chefs like their burgers in different ways. Guy Fieri is no exception to this. He seems to be heavy on the metal — in more ways that one. Not only does he prefer his burger's cheese to be melted under a metal bowl with a splash of water, but he also appreciates burgers with a bit more to their profile than just phenomenal taste. That's exactly what he found at Kuma's Corner, a burger joint in Chicago where each item on the menu is named after a heavy metal or rock band, bringing the food to life by uniquely embodying the artists it highlights.
With the whole establishment designed to honor that particular genre of music, you'll find burgers like the Led Zeppelin and The Gates of Slumber. What Fieri enjoyed there, though, was a fan favorite: the Black Sabbath burger. Keeping in line with its name, the burger uses blackening spices as well as pepper jack cheese, chili, and red onion. This heavily seasoned, 10-ounce sandwich lays chili on top of the patty, all packed together between the pretzel buns. Each of these components stand out to Fieri in their own way, with the celebrity chef enjoying the chili and the pretzel roll in particular, making this a meal that made it onto his list of top five burgers.
Irazu
Of the 50 states in the U.S., Illinois has found itself to be one of Guy Fieri's most frequented areas. The number of times he's made his way to the Prairie State might not rack up nearly as much as California or Florida, but it still beats out the amount of times he's filmed at other hotspot locations like New York City and Washington D.C. His love for Illinois' food only grew when he visited Irazu, a casual, rustic Costa Rican restaurant. And with Fieri's declared love for Latin cuisine and eagerness to try it whenever he has the chance, it's safe to say the trip was a culinary success.
Irazu might be physically located in the Windy City, but its heart lies in providing customers a flavor only Central America could provide. That means bringing Chicago a wide range of traditional homecooked foods from casado, Costa Rica's national dish, to burritos and tacos. There are also pepitos –- a sandwich consisting of French pressed bread topped with cheese, onions, black bean spread, and Lizano sauce to tie it all together. And since Fieri couldn't get enough of it, you can also choose to add steak, or perhaps other options like veggies or chicken. Irazu has been successful in giving Illinois a taste of Costa Rican fare, coming in at No.11 on Tripadvisor's list of top Latin restaurants in Chicago.
Franks' Diner
The Rochester Garbage Plate, a staple comfort food in New York, has found its way to Wisconsin. More specifically, locals and tourists alike come to get a bite of the dish at Franks' Diner, the United States' oldest operating diner. Celebrities come around too, including none other than Guy Fieri. Perfect for breakfast, the customizable Garbage Plate encompasses every morning-time ingredient you can think of: eggs, hash browns, green peppers, onions, cheese, and your choice of meat, all mixed together to create a wonderfully delicious, hefty mess. Not to mention, it's served with Franks' homemade toast on the side.
The Mayor of Flavortown indulged in the chorizo version of this renowned order back in 2007, during his first season of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." And despite Fieri's aversion to eggs, one mouthful of the stuff was apparently all he needed to return to the eatery again in 2021, this time featuring it in a spin-off show called "Triple D Nation," in which he re-visits all his favorite restaurants. Since then, this affordable eatery has received love from a number of other media outlets like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and the NFL Network. Celebrities apart from Fieri have also made their way to Franks over the years, including big-time names such as Duke Ellington and Mark Ruffalo, who have all wanted to try the establishment's selection of typical diner-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
Senate Pub
As lovely as Michelin restaurants and fancy, luxurious eateries can be, they don't always hit the same as some good old grub would. Think deliciously greasy burgers, wings, sandwiches, and fries that you can truly go to town on. But for those who want the best of both worlds and are seeking out an elevated spin on such classic comfort foods, you can find an upgraded form of each of these items at a place in Blue Ash, Ohio. Just make your way to Senate Pub, as Guy Fieri first did in 2014 when it was still originally in Cincinnati.
Chef Daniel Wright, who opened Senate in 2010, referred to the restaurant's offerings (via Food Network) as "gourmet street food," providing customers with more refined versions of popularly casual dishes. It's most known for its upscale hot dogs in particular, especially its Korean-inspired variation that Fieri referred to as a "winner wiener." The loaded K-Pop dog consists of kimchi, braised short rib, pickled cucumber, and sesame seeds. It's still offered at Senate today, which is a win for foodies considering Fieri had nothing but positive words about the beef frank.
After trying another of the pub's dishes, the culinary celebrity gave the ultimate compliment by saying, "Nothing [Wright does] is short on flavor." The public generally seems to agree, as most comments left on Senate's Tripadvisor page specify how unique and tasty the hot dogs, as well as the poutine, are.
Look's Marketplace
For foodies and cooks on the hunt for a solid all-in-one hub in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, boy, does Guy Fieri have the suggestion for you. Go no further than Look's Marketplace, an establishment that can be compared to the likes of places like Whole Foods or Costco. Similar to Whole Foods' prepared items and Costco's food court selection, Look's Marketplace not only has expansive grocery aisles and a butcher, bakery, and deli section, but also located within the establishment is an entire restaurant providing hot food — not to mention a brewery.
Being that the restaurant shares the same walls as a huge selection of grocery essentials, it'd make sense for its menu to carry a wide variety of options. The eatery caters to the varying taste buds of customers who may be hungry after a productive shopping trip, providing anything from fresh salads and soups to burgers, pizza, and shareables. There's even a special breakfast menu, perhaps for early birds who need a bite to fuel their grocery trip before they even start shopping at all. But among a sea of options like grilled salmon, sirloin steaks, turkey clubs, and roasted mushroom pizza, what got Fieri's attention was one of Look's sandwiches.
Called the Porcules, the sammie is a meat lover's dream, stuffed with pulled pork, smoked pork belly, and pit sausage. There's also pickled onion and arugula, with the ingredients mixed with barbecue sauce and chili lime mayo on a ciabatta roll. Surprisingly enough, it's the bread that won Fieri over. If even a restaurant's bread is worth making note of, just imagine how delectable its other ingredients and fully executed meals must be.
Blackbird Woodfire
Of the many "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants that are worth a visit, Blackbird Woodfire is certainly one of them. Many North Dakota locals who leave glowing online reviews for the pizza joint certainly think so, amounting to 4.5 stars on both Tripadvisor and Yelp. And there's also the favorable testament of food connoisseur Guy Fieri, who loved the establishment when he visited in 2020.
During his drop-in with owner Casey Absey, Fieri seemed to think some of his dough cooking methods were a bit unconventional. From throwing salt in before the yeast to passing up on any of the flours you'd typically find in an Italian pizza, the process left Fieri surprised. But Absey's non-traditional techniques, which he said lean toward a Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, perfectly complement the equally non-traditional flavors his pies take on. One popular option, tried by Fieri as well as repeat customers, is the Sausage Apple pizza: Granny Smith apple slices and housemade sausage amongst layers of Béchamel cream sauce, fresh sage, parmesan cheese, and other greens.
Fieri had nothing but praise for each part of the pie, making particular note of the chewy crust, the sauce being done just right, and the fatty sausage. Fieri summed it up by saying (via YouTube), "I could just go on and on about it. Outstanding." It's no wonder Blackbird Woodfire wows those who visit it, as it's unique in every way, including its use of North Dakota wheat and milled flower as well as other locally sourced produce.
Banksia Bake House
Australia and Missouri might be almost 10,000 miles apart, but thanks to Rob Joseph, the two cuisines are brought closer together through a fusion of flavors at Banksia Bake House. This bakery, of which Joseph is the owner and chef, is based in Kansas City. Through the restaurant's Aussie-inspired menu, customers residing in the Show-Me State get to experience the authentic taste of what you'd usually find in the land Down Under.
Banksia Bake House, cleverly named after a popular Australian-native wildflower, is a casual cafe and bakery, complete with indoor seating, patio seating, and even a full bar. Joseph himself is a proud native of Australia and was keen on bringing similar flavors to the Midwest, resulting in a selection of all-day breakfast and lunch-focused items that pay homage to Oz's multicultural influences.
On the menu, you can find Vegemite toast, an Aussie staple, featuring a dark brown, savory spread, in addition to other offerings like ricotta hotcakes, housemade granola, and overnight oats. Fieri got a taste of the real heavy-hitting Australian essentials when he tried a beef and red wine pie with a cheesy potato top as well as pork and fennel sausage rolls. Fieri complimented the sausage roll on its blend of textures and flavors, noting that it was a unique creation different from a conventional sandwich.
Big Mama's Kitchen and Catering
School lunches aren't exactly considered the pinnacle of gourmet dining. It might even cue flashbacks to questionably stale bread rolls or warm chocolate milk. But a Nebraska-based eatery called Big Mama's Kitchen and Catering is erasing that stigma one order at a time. The soul food restaurant is located in a building that was previously known as the Nebraska School for the Deaf, and its cafeteria is still flooded by the presence of people, namely by those ready to slip into a familiar, homey feeling elicited by Big Mama's selection of comfort foods.
Inspired by her mother and grandmother, the owner of the joint, Patricia Barron, offers the classics: cornbread salad, catfish, fried chicken, sweet potato pudding, and much more. One standout item in particular that can't go without mention is Big Mama's pig ear sandwich. Those who often find themselves on the soul food scene know it's no surprise to find pig ear-heavy dishes on the menu, but to some like Guy Fieri who are less familiar with its popularity, its use in meals can cause a bit of skepticism. But in true foodie form, Fieri of course pushed through his initial hesitation, ultimately declaring the sandwich's main source of protein to be tender and tasty.
Victor's 1959 Café
Despite opening in 1999 and its name containing a date that spans back even further than that, Victor's 1959 Café is anything but outdated. The eatery has stayed relevant in the time since its founding, even having been highlighted by Food Network twice throughout the decades. Guy Fieri featured the longstanding restaurant on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2008, when he deemed it worthy of long-distance travel. In the Mayor of Flavortown's very own words (via Facebook), "If you live within 500 miles of this joint, make a vacation out of it."
Despite sitting on Grand South Avenue in Minnesota, Victor's 1959 Café serves Cuban food. The tiny place's casual, laid-back energy and fun atmosphere is uniquely expressed in the establishment's colorful, painted murals and tables with vivid prints. Most prominent in its design is its graffiti-esque walls and booths, where customers will find themselves surrounded by scrawled words and scribbled drawings.
Equally iconic, if not more, is its extensive menu. Those who come by won't fall short of choices, as Victor's has everything from coffee, soft drinks, and beer to breakfast, lunch, and dessert. You'll find the full works there, of course consisting of Cuban essentials, such as croquetas, paella, empanadas, and much, much more. These delicious dishes make the 15 to 20 minute wait people often report experiencing worth it, according to overwhelmingly positive reviews left by people on Yelp – some of which declare Victor's to be their favorite spot after just one try.
Flying Mango
If you're roaming about on Hickman Road in Des Moines, Iowa and smell barbecue from a distance away, you might just be coming up on Flying Mango. That's because chef and owner Mike Wedeking can be found cooking up a storm right outside the restaurant as he throws heaps of meat onto a smoker. That is, after all, what Flying Mango is known for –- some of the best barbecue in the capital city. With only four options of smoked goods on the menu, Wedeking has seemingly perfected each one, according to a number of enthusiastic comments left on the eatery's Tripadvisor page. Even Fieri praised the meat's mixture of tang and heat.
But what really wowed the television personality was the catfish cakes. This is Wedeking's absolute favorite item to eat at the Flying Mango, and it seems to have been Fieri's, too, as he said he didn't think anyone could make it better after just one bite. It consists of big chunks of smoked catfish, tossed around in a mountain of flavorful spices, creole mustard, mayonnaise, egg yolks, and vegetables.
For those who want to experience the same bliss Fieri was in upon trying these cakes, you can order a combo called "What Guy Had" right off Flying Mango's menu. As the name implies, the loaded order has the very same items he had, including the catfish cake, Memphis-style loin back ribs, red beans and rice, and collard greens.