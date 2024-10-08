The Garbage Plate May Sound Unappetizing But It's A Staple Comfort Food In Rochester
Your mouth might not water when you hear "Garbage Plate," but it happens to be the name of a beloved dish that originated in Rochester, New York. Despite the less-than-appetizing moniker, Garbage Plates are legendary in the Western New York locale and beyond. The restaurant Nick Tahou Hots holds the trademark and was the first to serve up the unusual comfort food, but eateries all over the area now offer their own takes on the Garbage Plate.
As the name suggests, Garbage Plates contain bits and scraps of just about everything you might find in a restaurant serving classic American fare. The original concoction from Nick Tahou Hots contains hot dog meat, cold baked beans, and home fries, with onions, mustard, and meat sauce on top, but other popular additions include macaroni salad, cheese, and slices of bread. While Garbage Plates typically include meat — the hot dogs are often substituted for other protein options including hamburger meat, sausages, and fried fish — Rochester establishments including The Red Fern and Sticky Lips offer vegetarian varieties with veggie burgers and seitan so herbivores can enjoy the Rochester staple as well.
How did Garbage Plates get their name?
Originally called Hots and Potatoes, Garbage Plates got their quirky name thanks to local university students. Nick Tahou explained to Visit Rochester that his family restaurant became popular with the collegiate crowd in the 1980s, and students began asking for the "plate with all that garbage on it." Nick's father, Alex Tahou, who founded the restaurant in 1918, wasn't fond of the nickname at first, but it eventually earned the dining establishment a reputation that reached far beyond Rochester.
The original Garbage Plate has inspired several variations including José Joe's Garbage Bowl, which is served in a bread bowl, and the Trash Can, which you can get in a clear cup at the Rochester baseball stadium Innovative Field. While Garbage Plates are the stuff of nightmares for those who don't like different foods to touch, it's the ultimate satisfying late-night comfort food when you're really hungry. Give it a try if you find yourself in Rochester, or experiment with making one yourself at home.