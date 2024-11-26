The Reason Guy Fieri Doesn't Like To Eat A Popular Breakfast Staple
Guy Fieri has eaten everything from duck tongue tacos to a seafood totem pole, so it's hard to imagine that he has any limitations when it comes to food. But the restaurateur and host of the beloved Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" has opened up about his strong aversion to a certain ingredient. No, it's not a local concoction from one of the dives he's visited. Instead, it's an everyday staple. Fieri claims he has what's popularly known online as "egg ick."
Fieri's dislike of eggs started at a young age. He recalled during an interview with My Recipes that at age 10 he got a first-hand look at the life cycle of a chicken when he opened an egg and saw a whole bird inside. Yet, surprisingly, that wasn't what turned him off. His ick can actually be traced back to a single, over-cooked hard-boiled egg. According to Fieri, the yolk had a particularly chalky texture and that was that. To this day he doesn't mind eating something that contains eggs — like restaurant Caesar salad dressing which traditionally features raw egg yolks — but that dry yolk was enough to turn him off from omelets and scrambles for life.
Fieri's egg aversion hasn't kept him from his passions
If there's one positive thing that has come out of Guy Fieri's childhood experience with eggs, it's that the chef has taken a real interest in raising animals. Despite his aversion to the dish, Fieri actually raises chickens and goats at his home in Northern California. A big supporter of sustainable practices and minimizing his environmental footprint, he sticks to organic farming methods including chickens who are fed all-natural ingredients. "We take all of our scraps from our garden and then go over the fence to the chickens and it changes the yolk, the flavor, everything," Fieri told My Recipes (via Daily Meal). He also claimed that eating non-organic eggs from a store-bought carton felt like going behind the backs of his own chickens.
But when it comes to filming his show, eggs are clearly one of the foods Guy Fieri just can't eat. During a season 14 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" with guest chef Andrew Zimmern, Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis served Fieri a white pizza topped with sunny eggs. Needless to say, Fieri opted out. Of course, since it's his job to taste all different types of food, Fieri isn't opposed to eating eggs that are hidden in a recipe. But when it comes to anything scrambled or hard-boiled — or even eggs that are grilled or poached — the chef tells the Tampa Bay Times, "That's just not the way I like to party."