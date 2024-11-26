The Reason Guy Fieri Doesn't Like To Eat A Popular Breakfast Staple

Guy Fieri has eaten everything from duck tongue tacos to a seafood totem pole, so it's hard to imagine that he has any limitations when it comes to food. But the restaurateur and host of the beloved Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" has opened up about his strong aversion to a certain ingredient. No, it's not a local concoction from one of the dives he's visited. Instead, it's an everyday staple. Fieri claims he has what's popularly known online as "egg ick."

Fieri's dislike of eggs started at a young age. He recalled during an interview with My Recipes that at age 10 he got a first-hand look at the life cycle of a chicken when he opened an egg and saw a whole bird inside. Yet, surprisingly, that wasn't what turned him off. His ick can actually be traced back to a single, over-cooked hard-boiled egg. According to Fieri, the yolk had a particularly chalky texture and that was that. To this day he doesn't mind eating something that contains eggs — like restaurant Caesar salad dressing which traditionally features raw egg yolks — but that dry yolk was enough to turn him off from omelets and scrambles for life.