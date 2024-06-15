Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurants That Are Definitely Worth A Visit
With a big personality and signature bleach-blonde hair, Guy Fieri is a TV host like no other. He's perhaps best known for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," a show in which he drives around the country trying out the food at small, independent restaurants. After all these years, Fieri has visited hundreds of restaurants, many of which are worth a visit if you're in the area.
The host has been taking viewers to "Flavortown" since he won "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006. Despite some tragic details about his life, his shows have been incredibly successful. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has aired over 600 episodes including spinoffs such as "Takeout: Home Delivery," "Triple D Nation," and "Guy's Family Road Trip." We've combed the internet for the most popular restaurants that Fieri has visited and narrowed them down to those with the best Google ratings based on food, atmosphere, service, and customer satisfaction. Here are the restaurants that are definitely worth a visit.
Blackbird Woodfire in Fargo, North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota is where you'll find Blackbird Woodfire. Known for its artisanal, woodfired pizzas, it also offers tapas and local craft beers. Inside, you'll find exposed brick walls and rustic wood floors that perfectly accent the restaurant's massive brick pizza oven.
Blackbird Woodfire was featured in Season 34, Episode 1, "Pierogis, Pork and Pizza." Blackbird's owner, Casey Absey, is known for putting a Mediterranean spin on his pizzas. His methods are also, as Guy Fieri says, "unconventional to 99% of the pizza joints I've ever gone to."
Reviewers agree, with many raving about the sausage apple pizza. Blackbird Woodfire holds a 4.7 rating on Google, and some noted that the hummus and wedge salad are among their favorite dishes. The restaurant is open Tuesday – Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. Customers can expect to spend about $10-$20 per dish. A second, smaller location called The Bird is open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.
701-478-1968
206 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Delta Diner in Delta, Wisconsin
Heading east to northern woods of Wisconsin, you'll find Delta Diner. This vintage, '40s-style diner serves typical roadside fare like omelettes, hash browns, and biscuits with gravy. It's also different, with a "no tipping" policy and a menu that can vary.
Guy Fieri visited Delta Diner in Season 21, Episode 7, "Old School Joints." Fieri particularly loved the unique twists on classic foods, such as the red-eye gravy made with ground espresso beans and the Norwegian Pancake with jalapeño, which he called "a crepe gone wild."
On Google, Delta Diner comes in with an average of 4.8 stars, with one reviewer saying it was "one of the most unique and enjoyable diner experiences I have encountered." Like Fieri, customers also love the Norwegian Pancake; another common favorite includes the stuffed hash browns. Many also recommend the "blue plate specials," which can change at any time. For summer 2024, the diner is open from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday – Sunday. The dishes ranges around $10-$20 each.
715-372-6666
14385 County Highway H, Delta, WI 54856
Firehole Bar-B-Que in West Yellowstone, Montana
You'll find a barbeque experience like no other at Firehole Bar-B-Que Company in West Yellowstone, Montana. The rustic, western decor perfectly matches the smoked meats like pulled pork, ribs, and sandwiches available for order. Seating inside is limited, with most people ordering at the window. Firehole Bar-B-Que debuted in "Triple D Nation: From Brisket to Bison." At the time of Guy Fieri's visit, the restaurant was only four days old, but that didn't make its brisket and ribs any less impressive.
Today, the restaurant is still going strong with 4.7 stars on Google. The most mentioned item is the brisket, which reviewers call "juicy and delicious." Other favorite menu items include mac and cheese and corn salad. It opens at noon and closes once it's sold out. Visitors can expect to spend $10-$15 on sandwiches and $27-$32 on smoked meat by the pound, although prices are subject to change. The restaurant also sells bottles of its signature barbeque sauces.
406-641-0020
120 Firehole Ave., West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Gralehaus in Louisville, Kentucky
Tucked inside a Victorian bed and breakfast in Louisville, Kentucky is Gralehaus, a cozy, eclectic cafe. The restaurant features a seasonal menu made with ingredients sourced from local farms and food artisans. The menu includes brunch fare and burgers, as well as a rotating selection of 21 varieties of beers from all over the world.
Gralehaus was featured in Season 25, Episode 12, "Brunch, Bologna, and Burgers." Owners Tyler Trotter and Lori Beck wanted the food to reflect the homey, nostalgic nature of the restaurant's location, which is evident in its menu. These days, Gralehaus sits at 4.7 stars on Google reviews. Top items include the biscuits and gravy, the shroom and grits, the frittata, and the honey bee latte. Guests also commented that although busy, service is fast and welcoming. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m daily. Dishes average around $10-$20 each.
502-857-7457
1001 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204
Grammy's Goodies in Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Grammy's Goodies is a family-owned Italian restaurant in Wheat Ridge, on the outskirts of Denver. Customers can order Italian classics like pizza, pasta, and cannolis, or check out bakery items like cookies and cream puffs, a perfect Valentine's Day dessert. The restaurant's style is a cross between rustic and bistro, and visitors can dine in or take out meals, baked goods, and deli items.
Guy Fieri paid Grammy's Goodies a visit in Season 31, Episode 6, "Savory With a Side of Sweet." Owner Vickie Corder originally started making food to sell at fairs and festivals, then expanded to a restaurant. The restaurant still retains some of its fair gimmick though, selling larger-than-life portions. In fact, the six-layer lasagna is one of the biggest foods Fieri has eaten on the show.
Grammy's Goodies has a 4.7 rating on Google. Customers gush about the "family vibe" as well as menu items like the garlic knots, mozzarella sticks, and the meatball sub. Favorite baked goods include the giant cream puffs and specialty cookies. Both restaurant and bakery are open Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m – 8 p.m. Meals range from $10-$30.
303-422-0380
4601 N Harlan St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, West Virginia
If you're a fan of restaurants with a distinctive design, Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, West Virginia is definitely worth a visit. It features a ramshackle, hillbilly vibe that's almost more a tourist attraction than a restaurant — there's even a wedding chapel on the property! But the food hasn't been forgotten: Hillbilly Hotdogs specializes in offering varieties of hot dogs with many toppings available.
The restaurant first appeared in Season 3, Episode 6, "Something Different" but also popped up again in Season 10, Episode 1, "Family Joints" and Season 32, Episode 7, "Triple D Takeout: Cross Country Delivery." Sonny Knight and his wife, Sharie, runs the hot dog stand, made up of two school buses next to a shed. The restaurant is known for its meat sauce, leading to one of the most awkward moments of the show as Guy Fieri mixes the sauce with his hands. Later, Fieri tests the "Homewrecker," a 15-inch hot dog with whole lot of toppings.
Hillbilly Hotdogs has a 4.7 rating on Google, and while many reviews mention the quirkiness, there is a love of hot dogs. One reviewer said, "The toppings put these dogs above 99% of any other dogs joints out there." The stand is open Thursday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Most of the hot dogs on the menu are under $5, but the Homewrecker will cost you $22.50-$25.50 each.
304-762-2458
7660 Ohio River Road, Lesage, WV 25537
Jambo Café in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Jambo Café in Santa Fe, New Mexico is an award-winning restaurant serving African and Caribbean-inspired dishes. There's also a bazaar that sells seasonings, restaurant merchandise, and the café cookbook. In Season 18, Episode 6, "Sammies and Stew," Guy Fieri visited Jambo Café and met with owner and chef Ahmed Obo. The Kenyan native and a James Beard Award nominee, opened the restaurant in Santa Fe to bring the taste of Africa to New Mexico.
The menu features dishes like Banana Leaf Wrapped Island Spice Mahi Mahi, Caribbean Spiced Slow Cooked Ox Tail, and Caribbean Goat Stew. These unique dishes are part of why the restaurant has a 4.7 rating on Google. Other favorite meals of reviewers include the jerk chicken and the coconut curry chicken. Reviewers also loved the authentic dining experience. The restaurant is open Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., with meals ranging from $10-$30. From late spring to early autumn, the Jambo Hapa food truck makes its way through northern New Mexico.
505-473-1269
2010 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Kramarczuk's in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Up in Minnesota, you'll find Kramarczuk's, an Eastern European restaurant and deli in Minneapolis. The restaurant offers classic Eastern European dishes as well as sandwiches and desserts. In the market, customers will find sausages and imported cheeses and meats, while in the bakery, pastries, cakes, and tortes are made using traditional baking methods. In 2013, Kramarczuk's won the American Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation.
Kramarczuk's appeared in Season 10, Episode 1, "Family Joints." And it's truly a family joint, as cook Katie Kramarczuk's grandparents were the ones who opened the restaurant after immigrating from Ukraine. Guy Fieri helped Katie make boiled cabbage rolls with tomato cream sauce and varenyky, a three-meat pierogi, both of which blew him away.
Reviewers love the food, giving Kramarczuk's a 4.8 rating on Google. The cabbage rolls and pierogies get most of the rave reviews, but customers also love the borscht and Krakowska sandwich as well as visiting the market for brats and sausages. The restaurant, market, and bakery are open Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Diners can expect to spend around $10-$20 per dish.
612-379-3018
215 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mi Patria in Des Moines, Iowa
Head one state south and you'll find Mi Patria, an Ecuadorian restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. The restaurant offers authentic Central American foods like empanadas, Picadillo de Hornado, Patacones con Queso, and Tortillas de Verde.
In Season 21, Episode 12, "Fresh Fish & Funky Chicken," Guy Fieri watches chef and owner Cesar Miranda whip up hornado con mote, a dish with pulled pork and hominy. Fieri was surprised that the chef had corn shipped in from Ecuador despite being in Iowa, but it seemed to be worth it.
With 4.8 stars on Google, customers are wowed as well. The Hornado con Moté is a favorite, but reviewers also love the Arroz con Pollo, Llapingachos, and plantains. Customers are also wowed by its friendly staff. You can visit Mi Patria Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and most meals are between $10-$20.
515-222-2755
1410 22nd St, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Panini Pete's in Fairhope, Alabama
Despite being located in Fairhope, Alabama, Panini Pete's offers the flavors of New Orleans. Aside from paninis, the cafe offers burgers, salads, frittatas, and beignets. The restaurant, located in Fairhope's French Quarter, includes a dining area reminiscent of a greenhouse or conservatory and plenty of outdoor seating on a verdant patio.
Panini Pete's first made its "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" debut in Season 3, Episode 8, "Real Deal Fast Food," but has reappeared in "Triple D Takeout: Flavortown Comes Home" and "Guy's Family Road Trip: To Shining Sea." In the Season 3 episode, Guy Fieri watches owner Pete Blohme make everything from scratch, including the restaurant's mozzarella cheese. He's also blown away by both the house-roasted turkey panini and the beignets from New Orleans.
On Google reviews, Panini Pete's gets 4.6 stars.. While reviewers particularly love the "Muffaletta" panini and the turkey panini, they also love the beignets. Several reviewers also love its quick, efficient service. Panini Pete's is open for breakfast everyday from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
251-929-0122
42 1/2 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
Perly's in Richmond, Virginia
In the heart of Richmond, Virginia is Perly's, a restaurant and deli serving traditional Jewish foods with a modern twist. The menu includes items like specialty sandwiches, brunch fare, salads, and fish platters. An art deco exterior segues into a retro interior, with a collection of vintage black and white photographs on the walls.
Perly's was featured in Season 30, Episode 19, "Cruisin' Capital Cities." Co-owner Rachelle Roberts opened the restaurant using her family recipes after realizing there was nowhere in the area that served traditional Jewish food. Her husband, co-owner and chef Kevin, puts a spin on these recipes. This results in items like the potato and duck pierogies, including one of the best potato dishes ever seen on the show.
With 4.7 stars on Google, reviewers show similar love for the restaurant. Along with the pierogies, the matzoh ball soup, potato latkes, and meat knish are common favorites. Reviewers also rave about the friendly and helpful staff, cool decor, and vintage vibe. The restaurant and deli are open Wednesday – Sunday, 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Most meals run between $10-$20.
804-912-1560
111 E. Grace St., Richmond, VA 23219
Tahini Street Food in San Diego, California
Tahini is most commonly known as a flavorful paste made from sesame seeds, but it's also the name of an award-winning restaurant in San Diego, California. The menu offers Middle Eastern and Mediterranean street foods like pita, rice bowls, and salads with protein options like falafel and shawarma. The restaurant offers plenty of dine-in space under gorgeous lighting.
Guy Fieri visited Tahini in Season 30, Episode 3, "Sausage, Shawarma, and Scaloppini," where he met owners Osama Shabaik and Mahmoud Barkawi. The two started the business as a side gig, eventually turning it into a full restaurant.
Tahini Street Foods has 4.7 stars on Google, where reviewers adore the wraps, salads, and bowls available. Another frequently-mentioned favorite is the Halloumi Cheese Stix, which one reviewer declares are "better than mozzarella sticks." The main location is open Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. A secondary location on the UCSD campus is open Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m – 8 p.m. Entrees averages around $15.
858-779-3272
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Suite H, San Diego, CA 92123
The Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond, New Hampshire
Tucked away in the small town of Raymond, New Hampshire is The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery. The rustic roadside bar and grill offers typical tavern fare like wings and burgers, but what sets it apart is the market and butchery. There, you'll find a variety of gourmet meats, house-made takeaway items like pasta salad and buffalo chicken dip, plus a craft beer and wine shop. It's one of the best restaurants featured in the state of New Hampshire.
The tavern first appeared in Season 25, Episode 9, "Big Food, Small Towns" and made another appearance in "Triple D Takeout: Home Delivery." In the original episode, we meet owner Paul Simbliaris and chef Bobby Marcotte, where he sampled the "dynamite" Chili & Cheese Corn Holes and the Whole Tuckin' Farm Burger.
Reviewers on Google declare The Tuckaway Tavern a "must visit" and rate the restaurant 4.7 stars. Popular menu items include lobster rolls, rooster balls, and steak tips. Reviewers also love the butcher shop and its incredible selection of meats. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. with items ranging between $15-$40. The butchery is open everyday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
603-244-2431
58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans, Louisiana
With a memorable name and quirky aesthetic, Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans, Louisiana rounds out our list of must-visit restaurants. The award-winning restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, cocktails, and more from the counter. The interior is bright and eclectic, and outdoor seating is available as well.
Guy Fieri visited Turkey and the Wolf in Season 30, Episode 1, "Piling on the Pork." Owner and chef Mason Hereford explains that his goal is fun and big flavors, which he demonstrates with the Hog's Head Tacos. Fieri was impressed with how it all came together, adding, "They're going to flock-o for this taco." He also sampled the collard green melt, declaring it "dyno."
Turkey and the Wolf has an average of 4.7 stars on Google. Most talked about is the fried bologna sandwich, but the collard green melt, deviled eggs with fried chicken skin, and fried chicken pot pie also receive rave reviews. Reviewers are also impressed with the quick service and upbeat atmosphere. Customers can visit every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Prices on most items range between $4-$13.
504-218-7428
739 Jackson Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130