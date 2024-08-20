10 Whole Foods Prepared Items, Ranked

Everyone can appreciate stepping away from the kitchen now and then. On those nights when you're extra tired or the days when you're racing against the clock, ready-to-eat meals are your helping hand. But just because you want to eliminate the time it takes to assemble a meal doesn't mean you need to sacrifice taste. That's when the Whole Foods prepared items department saves the day.

Whole Foods Market has earned a reputation as an exemplary supermarket. Part of its claim to fame is its plethora of both hot and cold prepared foods, from rotisserie chicken and pasta to sushi and soup. Customers can simply grab these mealtime options and go. Some products can be eaten right away, while others require heating for a few minutes before consumption. And while all these foods are undeniably convenient and save you loads of time, some are more worthy of a spot on your dinner table than others. That's why we've taken the liberty of ranking some of the prepared dishes at Whole Foods, keeping in mind not only their flavor but also their price and overall value.