Bourbon Brings The Best Flavor To Candied Bacon

Candied bacon is already a surefire way to upgrade your bacon beyond its simple, salty goodness. The classic combination of sweet and salty flavor notes makes this a standout dish, whether you choose to enjoy it on its own or as part of a larger meal, such as a BLT. Brown sugar tends to be the de facto coating when making candied bacon, with other ingredients like chili flakes lending their own interesting features. But a helping of some commonly available bourbon might turn out to be the secret ingredient you've been looking for.

Bourbon and bacon already prove to be an exemplary pairing, as evidenced by some next-level bourbon and bacon jam. But giving your bacon the boozy bourbon treatment prior to cooking can also prove fruitful. Glazing bacon is not an uncommon practice, and when you add bourbon into the mix, you allow the spirit's sweeter notes of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla to shine. Mixed with the salty, umami bacon, your candied strips are sure to be bursting with a potent punch of flavor.

So, if you've been wanting to experiment with new bacon ideas, or you simply have a somewhat underwhelming bourbon sitting on your shelf, bourbon-candied bacon may very well be the solution you've been looking for.