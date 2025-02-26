14 Ingredients That Add A Punch Of Flavor To Store-Bought Ketchup

Ah, ketchup — the so-called king of the condiments. No matter what brand you buy, you can always count on it to taste like, well, ketchup. And although tried and true, sometimes regular old ketchup just isn't enough for your taste buds ... or your burger. Sure, there are a variety of ever-changing flavored ketchups available on grocery store shelves, but nobody wants to buy nine bottles of ketchup. That's too much ketchup.

What if we told you that you only have to buy one bottle of ketchup from the store and can still enjoy many flavors, any time you want? Well, it's true, because you've (probably) got everything you need right in your own pantry to spice up your ketchup game. And if not, you're one ingredient away from being able to do so. So open up your pantry and grab that regular ol' store-bought ketchup — we're about to elevate it to new and much more complex heights. Here are 14 ingredients that will add a punch of flavor to your store-bought bottle of ketchup.