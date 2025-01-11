The Seasoning That Takes Ketchup To The Next Level

For many, ketchup sits in the fridge as a steady if predictable staple ingredient. There is always a bottle set in the door for swirling on a hot dog (unless you're in Chicago), or pouring into a neat pile for French fry dipping. Maybe you use ketchup on your meatloaf, or as a mix-in to barbecue sauce. Really, the possibilities for ketchup are endless. But have you ever thought of adding a little something to your ketchup, something to spice it up? Well, you might want to give it a go, because there is one seasoning that can take your ketchup from beloved, if not often overlooked, ingredient, to your next condiment obsession (we're looking at you, sriracha). Curry powder, a popular Indian seasoning mix consisting of spices such as turmeric, coriander, cumin, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon, among other ingredients, can actually work wonders to zhuhz up your next dollop of ketchup.

Now, curry ketchup isn't anything new. In fact, it has its roots in post-World War II Germany. The combination of warm curry spices and tomato-rich ketchup is a classic in many German dishes and is often served with sausages or French fries. Curry powder and ketchup might seem like an odd combination; however, it offers up a delicious melding of sweet and spicy flavors that turns ketchup into something entirely new. What was once a one-note condiment becomes a complex sauce worth obsessing over.