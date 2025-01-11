The Seasoning That Takes Ketchup To The Next Level
For many, ketchup sits in the fridge as a steady if predictable staple ingredient. There is always a bottle set in the door for swirling on a hot dog (unless you're in Chicago), or pouring into a neat pile for French fry dipping. Maybe you use ketchup on your meatloaf, or as a mix-in to barbecue sauce. Really, the possibilities for ketchup are endless. But have you ever thought of adding a little something to your ketchup, something to spice it up? Well, you might want to give it a go, because there is one seasoning that can take your ketchup from beloved, if not often overlooked, ingredient, to your next condiment obsession (we're looking at you, sriracha). Curry powder, a popular Indian seasoning mix consisting of spices such as turmeric, coriander, cumin, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon, among other ingredients, can actually work wonders to zhuhz up your next dollop of ketchup.
Now, curry ketchup isn't anything new. In fact, it has its roots in post-World War II Germany. The combination of warm curry spices and tomato-rich ketchup is a classic in many German dishes and is often served with sausages or French fries. Curry powder and ketchup might seem like an odd combination; however, it offers up a delicious melding of sweet and spicy flavors that turns ketchup into something entirely new. What was once a one-note condiment becomes a complex sauce worth obsessing over.
A stuffed German history
Curry ketchup may seem like an odd combination to the uninitiated. However, those who love the spiced-up condiment know that it is far more than the sum of its parts. And it's a lot more historically, and geographically, rich than you might think. The story of curry ketchup begins in 1949, in Germany. Herta Heuwar, who sold sausages in Germany, invented the sauce by combining curry powder ketchup obtained from British soldiers. She then added this sauce to her sausages and sold them. The dish, which consisted of the sauce and sausages, was called currywurst, and nearly 70 years after its invention, it has become an iconic dish in Germany. In fact, it is one of Germany's most popular fast food items, with many indulging in the dish on the go, or late at night as a comforting and filling dish that is equal parts delicious and nostalgic.
Of course, currywurst is more than just sausage with ketchup and curry powder. The dish also incorporates sauteed onions for added richness and is often served with a side of fries. In terms of sausages, bratwursts are the most common choice. Of course, you can use whatever sausage you please, including hot dogs (which aren't the same as bratwurst). However, brats will give you the juiciest, snappiest result. However you slice it, currywurst is definitely a dish worth trying for those who crave the essence of curry ketchup's origins.
How to make and serve curry ketchup
So how do you make curry ketchup, and what are some other dishes that can benefit from the spicy condiment? It might seem that making curry ketchup is as simple as pouring curry powder into a container of ketchup and giving it a shake. However, this is not the way to go, as uncooked curry powder will taste, well, raw, and may give your ketchup a grainy texture. Instead, there are a few approaches you can take. One method involves sautéing your curry powder in butter to cook out the raw taste before adding the ketchup. You can also add onions to your butter before adding your curry seasoning for added depth. Another approach calls for making the ketchup from a tomato puree, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce base, simmering, and then adding in the curry seasonings to finish.
However you make your curry ketchup, the spiced sauce makes for a great addition to many dishes (not just currywurst). You can use curry ketchup as you would regular ketchup, on hot dogs, hamburgers, over meatloaf or with fries. You can also pair it with other foods, such as chicken tenders, hash browns, steak, and even pizza. Truly, there are no limits. After all, sometimes the most seemingly incongruous foods can come together to make something wonderful. Hey, just look at Hawaiian pizza.