Harissa Adds Bold, Smoky Flavor To Roasted Veggies

Sometimes, it takes a pungent condiment to reinvent a dish. Whether it's a dash of wasabi on top of a rice bowl or a garlicky homemade aioli drizzled on potatoes, a flavorful accent can tremendously enhance a meal. So say you're making a generous sheet pan of roasted vegetables, but don't know how to give an extra pop of flavor. Well, turn to harissa; the paste will imbue the ingredients with a mouthwatering mix of spiced, smoky, and hot flavors.

Hailing from North Africa, this flavor-packed condiment is crafted with an aromatic mix of spices like cumin and caraway, rehydrated dried peppers, citrus, garlic, and olive oil. No two pastes are alike; some lean more spicy, others citrus-forward, while another is heavy on the garlic. And while available for purchase in jarred form, there's nothing quite like making your own. You'll be able to add just a couple of spoonfuls to your vegetables, then roast away into a reinvented bold and smoky dish.