Harissa Adds Bold, Smoky Flavor To Roasted Veggies
Sometimes, it takes a pungent condiment to reinvent a dish. Whether it's a dash of wasabi on top of a rice bowl or a garlicky homemade aioli drizzled on potatoes, a flavorful accent can tremendously enhance a meal. So say you're making a generous sheet pan of roasted vegetables, but don't know how to give an extra pop of flavor. Well, turn to harissa; the paste will imbue the ingredients with a mouthwatering mix of spiced, smoky, and hot flavors.
Hailing from North Africa, this flavor-packed condiment is crafted with an aromatic mix of spices like cumin and caraway, rehydrated dried peppers, citrus, garlic, and olive oil. No two pastes are alike; some lean more spicy, others citrus-forward, while another is heavy on the garlic. And while available for purchase in jarred form, there's nothing quite like making your own. You'll be able to add just a couple of spoonfuls to your vegetables, then roast away into a reinvented bold and smoky dish.
Add several tablespoons of harissa to flavor roasted veggies
A little harissa goes a long way. To prepare this ultra-aromatic condiment, simply add a few tablespoons of the paste to a bowl with vegetables, oil, and salt, then mix. If you're after an extra-crispy result, then feel free to mix in some cornstarch, too. In addition to being a fuss-free extra step, keep in mind you can always retrieve the harissa you need from the fridge; it stores for two to three weeks.
Feel free to experiment with the vegetables in the medley. The natural sweetness of carrots, onions, and sweet potatoes mingles well with the paste. And you can also add common favorites like cauliflower, as well as some chickpeas for extra crisp. Lots of vegetables meld with the spice paste. So just make sure to avoid some of the common mistakes when making roasted vegetables, and you'll be rewarded with a supremely flavorful batch.