12 Store-Bought Condiments You Should Be Mixing With Ketchup

Everyone acknowledges that ketchup is both American and is composed of tomato paste. A lesser known fact is the obscure origins of ketchup's evolution, which are rooted in China and featured soybeans, meat, and fish sauce as primary ingredients and tomatoes nowhere to be seen. A far cry from the ketchup you know and love today, right?

That being said, mixing soy sauce with ketchup isn't as outlandish as you may have originally considered. Ketchup still maintains some of its Chinese origins with its slightly sour and umami notes that go along with its sweetness. Certain elements of its flavor are more dominant when paired with different foods. For example, it tastes sweeter when topped on a burger than when used as a dipping sauce or drizzled over fries. Tying this all in with soy sauce, you can effortlessly enhance meat, fish, and noodle-based dishes by balancing out ketchup's sweetness and soy sauce's saltiness.

When finding the perfect balance between sweet and salty, it's crucial to double-check your ketchup's ingredients. The standard store-bought ketchup typically contains corn syrup, boosting its sugar content. If you'd rather keep your stir-fry or fusion dishes on the saltier side, consider Hunt's All-Natural Tomato Ketchup.