12 Store-Bought Condiments You Should Be Mixing With Ketchup
Ketchup is, without a doubt, the king of store-bought condiments. It's practically synonymous with hamburgers and fries and has reached every corner of the globe thanks to its long shelf life and juicy, flavorful composition. While some would say, "don't ruin a good thing," the risk-takers of the foodie community have tried and successfully achieved epic results from an array of creative concoctions.
Condiments elevate ordinary dishes to extraordinary heights, and you'll might not be surprised to learn that many combine well with ketchup. It's the great elevator of the condiment aisle. In fact, ketchup mixes so well with so many different condiments that there are several commercially available versions of the ketchup-centric creations. But why search for those when you can easily mix them yourself at home? From light seasonings that infuse tanginess with little-to-no calories to exotic spices that blend sweet, sour, and saltiness seamlessly, these ketchup condiment combinations range from obvious to peculiar and just about everything in between.
1. Soy sauce
Everyone acknowledges that ketchup is both American and is composed of tomato paste. A lesser known fact is the obscure origins of ketchup's evolution, which are rooted in China and featured soybeans, meat, and fish sauce as primary ingredients and tomatoes nowhere to be seen. A far cry from the ketchup you know and love today, right?
That being said, mixing soy sauce with ketchup isn't as outlandish as you may have originally considered. Ketchup still maintains some of its Chinese origins with its slightly sour and umami notes that go along with its sweetness. Certain elements of its flavor are more dominant when paired with different foods. For example, it tastes sweeter when topped on a burger than when used as a dipping sauce or drizzled over fries. Tying this all in with soy sauce, you can effortlessly enhance meat, fish, and noodle-based dishes by balancing out ketchup's sweetness and soy sauce's saltiness.
When finding the perfect balance between sweet and salty, it's crucial to double-check your ketchup's ingredients. The standard store-bought ketchup typically contains corn syrup, boosting its sugar content. If you'd rather keep your stir-fry or fusion dishes on the saltier side, consider Hunt's All-Natural Tomato Ketchup.
2. Mayonnaise
Ketchup and mayonnaise go together like a horse and carriage. The savory amalgamation, so simple yet so successful, is called fry sauce, or Mayochup, and has origins in Utah. The Beehive State's burger chain, Arctic Circle, first introduced the pink sauce in 1950, but it wasn't long before a competing local restaurant stole its glory just a few years later by adding a some extra ingredients.
While some recipes claim the condiment should feature one part mayo to one part ketchup, others call for more of one ingredient or even additional ingredients like garlic. Though it's easy to concoct your own homemade fry sauce and hard to botch, Heinz's Mayochup also offers the perfect mayo-to-ketchup ratio to instantly add to your meal.
Mayochup is incredibly versatile and adds zest to dozens of dishes, from sandwiches to grilled meats and, naturally, anything fried. Those with a spice-tolerant palate can even kick it up a notch by throwing a third ingredient into the mix: Calabrian chilis. They already make for an excellent secret ingredient to mayo; include some ketchup, you'll get a fry sauce with an extra kick.
3. Sour cream
Fry sauce is delicious, but it's not the most calorie-conscious choice. Mixing ketchup with sour cream is an easy way to enjoy an alternative version of the rosy relish with all the flavor at a fraction of the calories. The switch-up makes sense, as sour cream and mayo are often swapped with one another. Both are creamy, smooth, and highly versatile. On the flip side, mayo is heavier and richer, while sour cream is fluffier and tangier. This tart flavor seamlessly complements ketchup's sweetness and is exactly what distinguishes it from its original Mayochup companion.
Sour cream and ketchup go well with all the foods you'd typically eat with fry sauce. Whether you're looking to dip fried delicacies, elevate your breakfast sandwich, or create tacos with a twist, this palatable combo will do just the trick. Just be mindful of the shelf-life, as sour cream can last about three weeks after its sell-by date – a bit less than the everlasting ketchup in the back of your kitchen pantry.
4. Horseradish paste
Cocktail sauce lovers, brace yourselves. Your favorite store-bought condiment is really just ketchup and horseradish behind a tall curtain. That's right. Your gut reaction to uniting tomatoey ketchup and horseradish root might be one of repulsion, but upon closer inspection, it actually makes sense. Both condiments are vinegar-based and tangy, and when you fuse the sweetness of one with the sharp spiciness of the other, you get the culinary masterpiece called cocktail sauce.
The best cocktail sauces feature more than just those two main ingredients, though. If you're looking to wow your friends and family with an unforgettable seafood sauce at your poolside cookout, it's crucial to throw in a few extra items — think mustard, butter, lemon juice, or hot sauce. Worcestershire sauce provides a nice umami boost, too. Just remember the general ratio is one part horseradish to two parts ketchup (based on taste, of course).
5. Mustard
In news that surprises no one, ketchup mixes seamlessly with mustard. The iconic red and yellow duo, often found atop a hot dog, conjures memories of hot summer nights, flip-flops, and fireworks. We can already feel hot dog purists cringing at the very thought of this mixture, but there's no denying it's loved by many. It's so good, in fact, that people have come up with inventive ways to maximize how much condiment your hot dog can hold (think spiralizing your hot dog).
While Dijon reigned in France since the 1600s, mustard didn't take hold of the American population until it was introduced at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis by the RT French Company, which, of course, marketed it as a hot dog topping. Fast forward more than 100 years and you can still find both condiment classics on restaurant tables across the country. While hot dogs, hamburgers, and fries are the typical foods associated with the mixture, you can try spicing up your salad or basically every vegetable under the sun with the pair, too.
6. Sriracha
Sriracha consumption in the United States has risen rapidly in the last two decades, particularly among young Americans. Sales of Huy Fong's sriracha — the most popular brand of the sauce — have increased by an astronomical 45% in the U.S. from 2007 to 2021. But even without those numbers, pairing it with ketchup feels like a natural progression.
Like its red condiment counterpart, sriracha also features both umami and tangy flavors; its garlicky, spicy flare contrasts nicely with the sweetness of ketchup. You'll find that swirling the two together produces a creamy, zesty, and versatile sauce to use for almost any occasion.
As iconic as the condiment may now be, there are still many things about sriracha you might be unaware of. Namely, it is not actually trademarked with Huy Fong, despite the fact that most people automatically conflate the brand with the sauce itself. Since suppliers beyond Thailand have made their own adaptation to the namesake, you'll likely notice variations in taste and spiciness of different sriracha sauces. This will ultimately affect the end result of your sriracha ketchup concoction, so be aware of what you're buying!
7. Pickle relish
Pickle aficionados tend to think their favorite food goes well with just about anything. Others might be a bit more skeptical at the thought of integrating tomato paste and pickles. If you're in the latter camp, ketchup's astonishing versatility will once again prove you wrong.
Based on countless combinations, we know that tanginess and sweetness are a match made in condiment heaven. Relish and ketchup are no different. And once you add a little mayo into the mix? You've now got Thousand Island dressing. You can customize your own by using either sweet, dill, spicy, or bread-and-butter pickle relish.
The now-iconic dressing's creator remains unknown, but upstate New York lore credits one Sophia LaLonde. Legend has it she'd prepare dinners for her husband George, a fishing captain, that included a delicious dipping sauce; eventually, LaLonde shared the recipe with the owners of a hotel in Clayton, New York. It was passed down from there, eventually making its way to the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City and on to the rest of the country. While the legend remains somewhat in question, the palatability of the classic creamy dressing certainly isn't.
8. Tartar sauce
Another strange yet tried-and-true condiment combination you can grab at your local grocery store is nothing other than ketchup and tartar sauce. The popular seafood seasoning is similar to Thousand Island dressing, featuring mayo and pickles as the main ingredients, meaning by default it will play well off your trusty bottle of Heinz. When fusing tartar sauce with ketchup, you'll get a zesty, creamy condiment known as "rosy" tartar sauce.
Pouring some tartar sauce onto your meal will add a creamy, tangy, and slightly herbal flavor profile that elevates it from average to appetizing. That sounds potent enough, right? However, if you include ketchup in the mix, you'll get a slightly more umami sauce. Tartar sauce is already incredibly versatile in itself, but when paired with ketchup you can savor it with seafood, egg salad, meats, just about anything fried, and much more.
Pickle relish is also commonly mixed with tartar sauce, infusing the condiment with a chunky texture and salty flavor. This more traditional white fish sauce is less sweet and umami than its pink counterpart. That means it complements savory seafood dishes, especially where its thick consistency balances the crisp flakiness of fish. If you're looking for a slightly sweeter taste, though, ketchup should be your go-to choice.
9. Ranch
Ranch, like ketchup, is among America's top favorite condiments to for dipping or drizzling over just about anything. Similar to Mayochup, the combo fuses not just the condiments themselves, but also their names. Kranch, as it's called, goes well with all the ketchup-classic foods, and is expectedly sold by Heinz.
Still not convinced? Neither were many others. That is until a photo of Taylor Swift eating ketchup and "seemingly ranch" was leaked on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2023. Soon after, Heniz experienced a massive increase in Kranch sales. If it's good enough for Taylor, it's good enough for America.
If you prefer your own homemade Kranch to the Heinz version, you should know there are two secret ingredients. Adding onion powder and parsley to the mix provides that elevated boost of flavor to make your custom condiment truly unforgettable. Ranch burgers with homemade Kranch are one way to delight in the tangy sauce, but you can just as easily savor it with fries, onion rings, hot dogs, or even pizza (if you're into that).
10. Tabasco
Tabasco is among the most loved hot sauces thanks to its uniquely vinegary and tangy yet smoky flavor. The quintessential spicy relish features three simple ingredients, including hot chilis, salt, and vinegar, achieving its distinct taste and red color from tabasco peppers (hence its name). All that comes delivered to you in a small trademarked bottle that deceives the powerful flavor punch you'll experience from just a drop of it. As it's sold in over 195 countries and territories, it's safe to say Tabasco is as adored across the globe as its sweet and mild peer, ketchup.
You'll find Tabasco-infused food and drinks whichever way you turn your head. This includes Bloody Marys, gumbo, pizza, guacamole, popcorn, hot wings, and essentially anything drinkable or edible that would benefit from an added dose of heat. As a result, spicy — or "spiked" — ketchup simply makes sense, especially when you consider the high vinegar content they both share.
It's unclear precisely where spiked ketchup originated, but when factoring in the fact that they are both acidic, the combination potential goes a long way. Acidic, vinegary sauces like ketchup and tabasco pair effortlessly with sauces and dips as well as high-fat foods like your favorite fried delicacies. So, go ahead and throw in as much Tabasco into your bottle of ketchup as your heart desires (or your stomach can handle).
11. Honey
Does ketchup and honey sound like a revolutionary combo? If your answer is yes, think again. Heinz already released the delectable duo in 2019. And while it doesn't have a cool name like Kranch or Mayocue, the ketchup offshoot is still a part of the Heinz family If you're worried about the sugar content of this sweet ketchup crossbreed, you should know that it actually features 25% less sugar than regular ketchup as it is only naturally sweetened by honey.
Honey barbecue sauce is already well-known and loved, and honey ketchup, though sweeter, offers its own unique set of benefits. It boasts a harmonious blend of sweet and savory flavors that serves as a flavorful glaze for chicken, salmon, and ribs. The dynamic duo also takes dipping sauce to the next level with its fusion of tangy sweetness. Making your own is easy enough, though you'll want to keep texture in mind as you bring the two together — leaning more into the ketchup side of things will make for slightly easier dipping and spreading.
12. Curry sauce
It's probably the last mashup you'd think of, but yes, curry sauce mixed with ketchup is indeed a thing. And, surprise surprise, Heinz already offers its own version. This ketchup with a twist succeeds in tasting both sweeter and spicier than the original version. Thanks to the generous amounts of spices that the curry sauce provides, you can delight in curry ketchup with a wide range of foods you'd otherwise not eat regular ketchup with, including tacos, falafels, fish, and vegetables.
Just because you can doesn't mean you should, right? There's a reason for stirring ketchup into your curry sauce, though. Not only does the sweet notes of ketchup balance out the condiment, but the red relish's consistency is thicker, making it easier to eat.
The result is very similar to the curry ketchup-lathered meat and french fries you'll find on the streets of Berlin. Currywurst, which mixes ketchup with curry powder rather than curry sauce, has been integral 1949, thanks largely in part to Herta Heuwer. She offered British soldiers liquor in exchange for ketchup, which she then drizzled over bratwurst along with curry resulting in nothing short of a national staple.