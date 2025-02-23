11 Creative Ways To Use Soda In Your Cooking
Sweet, bubbly, and extra refreshing, soda isn't just for drinking. Your dentist might not be a fan of this sugar-heavy beverage, but you can use those ingredients, plus the extra spice in the flavor, to enhance everything from sauces to marinades. It's also a great addition to work its magic on meat, resulting in a tender steak or juicy burger. The carbonation in soda is the key to its refreshing quality, but the same thing is also useful in many cooking applications.
Named for the soda fountains that used to be the only place to get these drinks and traditionally made with concentrated syrups and carbonated water, you can pick up a variety of brands and flavors from most grocery stores. Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper are all popular dark sodas that you can use in cooking, but don't forget about cream soda, root beer, and even small batch and specialty options. Using one of these tricks and techniques, add soda to your cooking lineup as well as your beverage cart.
1. Tenderize meat
Dark soda is perfect to break down tough fibers in meat. Just soak your raw meat in some Coca-Cola to tenderize it before cooking. Root beer also makes a tasty option to tenderize pork chops, a lean meat that is notorious for drying out quickly. Just put the chops in root beer for a couple of hours to start the process. After cooking them, you'll get tender meat that is still juicy without any of the unwanted toughness or chewiness that can easily occur with this cut.
Soda is acidic, so it works similar to lemon juice or coffee to tenderize meat. You can use it on its own or mix it with oil, lemon juice, and herbs. Different types of soda have different flavor profiles as well as different pH levels. For the best results, experiment a little bit to find the right combination that will make your taste buds jump for joy at first bite.
Don't overdo it, however, since soda can break apart the proteins too much and result in mushy meat. A few hours is sufficient if you're using a mixture with a lot of soda in it or a combination of soda and citrus juice. The thickness of your cut is also important, so you can let thicker steaks and chops stay in the soda for a little bit longer than you would a thin cut.
2. Braise meat with cola
Even tougher cuts of meat can become deliciously tender when you user the right technique. Braising introducing liquid to the cooking process, which not only helps break down the tough fibers, it also keeps the meat from drying out. The best way to braise starts with cooking meat over high heat to get a nice crust on the outside, which adds flavor, then adding plenty of liquid as it cooks all the way through. Cuts like chuck roast are affordable options that transform into tender and delicious dishes thanks to braising, but don't overlook less traditional cuts like beef neck as well.
You can use any liquid to braise meat, including soda. It adds a nice flavor to the process, while adding the crucial liquid needed to keep things juicy. Make sure to keep the heat low and give the braising plenty of time to work its magic or you'll be left with a tough or chewy piece of meat. Adding a lid can also help keep the liquid in as it cooks. You can also incorporate other ingredients, like herbs or vegetables, but let the soda's unique flavor shine through.
3. Use as a marinade
Soda already has a lot of flavor, so it's ready to go as a marinade. You can experiment with different varieties, even bringing in small batch sodas for something truly unique. Add dried or fresh herbs plus a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper to the soda to make the flavor more complex.
The high acidity tenderizes meat, so it does double duty to prep your steaks or season your chicken before cooking. Pour some soda in a zip-lock bag, add spices and seasonings, then gently put the meat into the mixture. Make sure that it coats entirely and stick it in the fridge for a few hours. The longer you let it sit in the marinade, the more intense the flavor will be.
If you still want to get a charred crust on the outside of your steak, pat the meat dry before throwing it on a piping hot grill or pan. The flavor from the marinade will still be incorporated and you'll get the flavorful exterior of your dreams. Of course, soda has plenty of sugar, so it can also work to caramelize on the outside if you want to leave it on the meat.
4. Reduce to a glaze
You can turn syrupy soda into a deliciously sweet glaze by reducing it on the stove. Pour the soda into a saucepan and pick up a spoon to stir. You'll need to keep an eye on the temperature and keep the liquid moving to avoid cooking it too quickly. Use a low heat and let the extra liquid evaporate away, leaving a much thicker concoction. Use soda on its own or incorporate other flavors, such as spices or vinegar. The tart acidity of vinegar works well with sugary soda to create a more balanced flavor. If you want to make things even sweeter, add brown sugar or maple syrup to add a punch of warmth.
This can take some time, but it's worth it for the super concentrated flavor. A soda-based glaze is also the perfect way to create a crust on meats, since the concentrated sugar in the glaze caramelizes as the meat cooks. Brush a generous amount over steak, chicken, or fish before putting it on the grill or in the oven. Pour it over ham for a budget-friendly glaze that will enhance the flavor and make a show-stopping presentation at your holiday table.
You can also incorporate this finished glaze in sweet treats, such as cakes or donuts. Play around with the time spent reducing the soda to get the right sticky, thick consistency that you want. The longer you let it reduce, the more concentrated the liquid becomes.
5. Make homemade barbecue sauce
Acid works well with hearty meats, which is why early versions of barbecue sauce had ingredients like lime juice or vinegar. Some of the best barbecue sauces you can get at the store include these flavors as well, but others lean more into sweet tastes from brown sugar and molasses. Incorporating soda into your homemade barbecue sauce brings in the benefits of both.
Soda is the perfect addition to a sweet-smoky-savory barbecue sauce because it brings in acidity to counter fatty meat, but also has plenty of sugar to make it sweet. It works great with a tomato-based sauce like Kansas City-style, but you can also pair it with vinegar for a Carolina-style tangy sauce. Different types of soda bring in slightly different flavors, so try a few different brands and options. Root beer, Coca-Cola, and Dr Pepper are all good choices to start because they have plenty of sugar that will work with acidic ketchup, tomatoes, and vinegar. Add a little bit of liquid smoke or steak sauce to boost the savory umami element or pair it with ginger, cayenne pepper, or chili powder for some extra spice and heat. Slather the sauce over your meat or brush it on for a more subtle touch. You can cook the meat in barbecue sauce, pour it over top when it's done, or add a small bowl for dipping to your presentation.
6. Bring depth to chili
Coca-Cola adds sweetness to spicy chili, which works well and makes it taste more complex. This soda has notes of vanilla and caramel, which adds sweetness to your chili. This flavor works well with the heat from peppers and chili powder. Just like soda acts as a meat tenderizer for steaks and chops, it also helps to make the meat in your chili extra tender. Try different Coke flavors to bring out different tastes, such as tart cherry or rich vanilla. If you want an even sweeter option, pour in cream soda or root beer, which can add a hit of zest in your chili as well. Darker soda tends to work better than lighter versions if you really want to bring in the warm flavor.
A little bit goes a long way and if you pour too much in, then it will make your hearty chili too runny. Start by replacing some of the broth used in your chili with soda. It's best to add the soda later in the cooking process, however, to avoid too much of the liquid cooking off. If you want until the chili is hot, you might also get the added benefit of caramelization of the sugars in the cola. This can bring out an even deeper flavor overall.
7. Fluff up your cake
If you want to keep your cakes fluffy and your pastries flakey, a little bit of soda in the batter might be just the thing. The carbonation in soda helps add air to baked goods. If you go with a sweeter soda or one with added flavors, you can even bring a richer flavor. Vanilla pairs well with chocolate to bring out even more rich cocoa flavor, which is why dark sodas like Coca-Cola and Pepsi appear so often in elevated homemade cake recipes. The sassafras taste of root beer, another popular option that includes tastes of vanilla and caramel, works with sweet ingredients like honey. Don't overlook unconventional collaborations as well, such as incorporating a bit of orange soda in with your rich chocolate cake. This is the same flavor combination that brings in complexity to chocolate chip cookies, so go ahead and experiment with Fanta in your desserts.
Because it is acidic, soda also reacts with baking soda in the recipe to create even more carbon dioxide. This is responsible for the pockets of air within the dessert that gives it such a light texture. You may need to adjust the amount of baking soda used if you go heavy on the cola in your cake or cookies, however. Too much can change the consistency and interfere with the taste.
8. Replace beer in battered dishes
If you want to try a version of beer-battered fish or chicken with a different flavor, swap out soda instead. It will bring a different kind of taste to the dish, while still introducing a similar amount of carbonation. Root beer in particular adds a strong element of vanilla and caramel to the dish that can actually bring in more flavor than beer itself.
There's a reason why carbonated beverages, like beer and soda, work so well in batter. The extra bubbles keep the batter light, which helps it stay in place. Heavy, wet batter falls away from the meat or fish once they hit the fryer. Lighter batter, on the other hand, doesn't weigh down the filet and tends to stick and stay in place.
One important detail to remember is the best battering method to keep the fish from falling apart. You want the fish to be flaky and tender, but a good crispy exterior keeps it together. Dry the fish filets, then dredge them in flour. This helps the batter stick and keeps it in place as it goes into the hot frying oil. The batter should coat the fish or chicken, but avoid putting too much on. Let extra batter fall back into the bowl before you pop the filets in the oil. The result will be a hot and crispy soda-battered fish with amazing flavor and the right crunchy exterior texture.
9. Make soda caramel sauce
Because it has a lot of sugar, cooking soda down can result in decadent caramel sauce. The process goes pretty quickly and doesn't take a lot of work other than stirring. It comes together with less trouble than other homemade caramel sauce recipes, thanks to the ready-to-go aspect of soda. If you use dark soda, the caramel color is already there and it already has a nice balance of liquid and sugar. Just pour a can of soda, such as Coke or Pepsi, into a saucepan and heat it. Add a little bit of brown sugar to deepen the flavor along with heavy cream and butter once it starts to thicken. If you like salted caramel, add a pinch of sea salt to the finished sauce to play up its sweetness.
Try using different types of soda to get various flavors. Fruitier sodas, such as cherry cola, give a more tart element to the caramel sauce. Cream soda will bring in even more vanilla flavor, while root beer has a little bit zestier taste. You can also look for specialty small batch and craft sodas, including those that bring in fruits and combinations of various spices.
Serve your soda caramel sauce over vanilla ice cream to let the flavor shine through. It also makes a nice addition to cakes, brownies, or cookies to turn them into something truly special. You can even add a little bit to your morning coffee to replicate a pricey coffee shop latte for a fraction of the cost.
10. Enjoy juicy burgers
You may have enjoyed a soda alongside a classic burger, but that same tasty beverage can work wonders when used to prep and cook your dinner as well. Just like soda works as a meat tenderizer or marinade before you start cooking, it can enhance the texture and taste of ground meat dishes when added to the mixture. The acidity in soda help keep burgers extra juicy and tender.
Add a little bit to get the texture you want without impacting the taste or go a little heavier handed to bring in that sweet flavor. Just be sure not to overdo it or you'll end up with a runny mixture that won't form into patties. Make sure to include a binding agent, such as breadcrumbs or crushed up crackers, that will keep things together.
Vanilla and cinnamon tend to dominate among sodas, and these flavors work well with savory burgers. The sugars also caramelize as the burger cooks, resulting in a richer taste. It can also help create a nice charred crust on the outside of the burger thanks to the Maillard reaction and caramelization. You can top a burger made with soda with classic toppings like cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, or get a little more creative with a pizza burger or by adding peanut butter.
11. Think beyond a root beer float
A root beer float is the iconic version of this creamy dessert but other sodas do just as well. Orange soda creates a Creamsicle-inspired float, while cream soda bring more vanilla to the mix. Try different ice cream variations that include everything from fruit to chocolate to chopped nuts. You can even pair alcohol with your ice cream and soda float for a boozy version. The important thing is to combine fizzy soda with cold ice cream to create a slushy, creamy dessert that you're sure to love. You can garnish with fresh fruit, spices, herbs, or chocolate to really put this drink over the top.
Pairing soda with extra creamy sweetness means other ingredients can be substituted as well. A recipe went viral on TikTok featuring marshmallow fluff lining a cup of soda plus small chunks of ice. Named "Fluffy Coke," this concoction fluffs up as you drink it, replicating the creamy texture of a float. You can also add creamer and syrup to soda for a "dirty soda." No matter which option you try, be ready for a serious sugar rush along with your refreshing treat.