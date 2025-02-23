Dark soda is perfect to break down tough fibers in meat. Just soak your raw meat in some Coca-Cola to tenderize it before cooking. Root beer also makes a tasty option to tenderize pork chops, a lean meat that is notorious for drying out quickly. Just put the chops in root beer for a couple of hours to start the process. After cooking them, you'll get tender meat that is still juicy without any of the unwanted toughness or chewiness that can easily occur with this cut.

Soda is acidic, so it works similar to lemon juice or coffee to tenderize meat. You can use it on its own or mix it with oil, lemon juice, and herbs. Different types of soda have different flavor profiles as well as different pH levels. For the best results, experiment a little bit to find the right combination that will make your taste buds jump for joy at first bite.

Don't overdo it, however, since soda can break apart the proteins too much and result in mushy meat. A few hours is sufficient if you're using a mixture with a lot of soda in it or a combination of soda and citrus juice. The thickness of your cut is also important, so you can let thicker steaks and chops stay in the soda for a little bit longer than you would a thin cut.