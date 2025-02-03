Why You Should Marinate Your Pork Chops In This Classic Soda

Even if you've already made them a hundred times, pork chops always seem like they should be easier to (successfully) prepare than they are. What was once, and most famously, known as the other white meat, is notably lean, that absence of fat making pork chops particularly vulnerable to dryness. Many people also believe that any presence of interior pinkness is the doorway to the danger zone, even though a little rouge is fine, as long as pork chops reach a temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. But when facts meet notions, pork chops can finish with the dreaded toughness that's practically synonymous with this particular protein. Some solutions visit another part of the pig, wrapping pork chops in bacon to reintroduce moisture. Others dive into a salt water brine. And one more turns down the soda aisle.

Like pork's erstwhile slogan, marinating swine in sweet, sticky root beer might conjure images of late-night '90s infomercials. But similar applications appear not only for those made-for-TV moments, but by celebrity chefs and home cooks alike, because it's a relatively cost-effective, low-effort way to achieve a better chop. And it works similarly to the some of the properties in a marinade you'd make at home.