The Unexpected Topping You Need On Your Next Burger Is Already In Your Pantry
As an ingredient, peanut butter is an enigma. It's somehow both a ubiquitous pantry staple and a harshly regulated condiment when cooking. While the public at large endorses its unusual uses alongside shrimp summer rolls, mixed in a spicy curry, or as a dip for Oreos, we would gasp at its inclusion in store-bought salsa, mixed with balsamic vinegar for Brussels sprouts, or as an accompaniment to a cut of steak. Embracing the fact that peanut butter is a perfect complement to savory, meat-forward dishes like spicy sesame chicken noodles, satay-style grilled tofu skewers, and pork tenderloin opens up a world of opportunities — though none more profound than the great and powerful hamburger.
If you've never come across a hamburger with peanut butter in your cross-country restaurant travels, hear us out. Similar to ketchup, fry sauce, or pickle relish, the classic sandwich spread adds a sweet, salty, earthy flavor to your burger without overwhelming your palate. Nutty, aromatic peanut butter is able to amplify the umami flavors of beef without overpowering it with sweetness or in-your-face peanut butter flavor. Try a swipe of creamy peanut butter and watch it melt into your warm, juicy burger before you knock it.
How to make the best possible peanut butter burger
Most burger toppings like mayonnaise, mustard, or ketchup can help bring a dry, overcooked hamburger back from the precipice of inedibility. Not so with peanut butter, which has its own drying quality at the roof of your mouth. That means this unexpected topping must absolutely be balanced by a juicy, moist, medium-rare burger. In the same vein, more moisture from your toppings wouldn't go amiss, so add another swipe of mayonnaise to your bottom bun, or even try a dab of fig jam alongside your spread of peanut butter for an elevated take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Or take inspiration from spicy Thai dishes by adding heat to your peanut butter. Both red pepper flakes and chili crisp offer an earthy, spicy element to round out the flavors of your dynamic burger.
When it comes to standard burger preparations, this is probably not the place for your delicate garden vegetables, so set tomatoes, onions, and lettuce aside. Conversely, super salty, tangy ingredients are welcome. Salty, crispy bacon is the most common accompaniment, alongside sour or dill pickles. You might be hesitant to add cheese to this unusual concoction, but a sharp, aged cheddar adds another brightly satisfying flavor that pairs well with peanut butter.