The Unexpected Topping You Need On Your Next Burger Is Already In Your Pantry

As an ingredient, peanut butter is an enigma. It's somehow both a ubiquitous pantry staple and a harshly regulated condiment when cooking. While the public at large endorses its unusual uses alongside shrimp summer rolls, mixed in a spicy curry, or as a dip for Oreos, we would gasp at its inclusion in store-bought salsa, mixed with balsamic vinegar for Brussels sprouts, or as an accompaniment to a cut of steak. Embracing the fact that peanut butter is a perfect complement to savory, meat-forward dishes like spicy sesame chicken noodles, satay-style grilled tofu skewers, and pork tenderloin opens up a world of opportunities — though none more profound than the great and powerful hamburger.

If you've never come across a hamburger with peanut butter in your cross-country restaurant travels, hear us out. Similar to ketchup, fry sauce, or pickle relish, the classic sandwich spread adds a sweet, salty, earthy flavor to your burger without overwhelming your palate. Nutty, aromatic peanut butter is able to amplify the umami flavors of beef without overpowering it with sweetness or in-your-face peanut butter flavor. Try a swipe of creamy peanut butter and watch it melt into your warm, juicy burger before you knock it.