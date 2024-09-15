Barbecue Sauce Used To Look A Lot Different

The history of barbecue is as rich as a plate of burnt ends smothered in sweet, sticky sauce. It's a history that parallels the story of the Americas themselves, beginning with indigenous cuisine, changing through the forces of colonialism and war, and ultimately ending with an incredibly diverse array of regional barbecue sauces across the U.S. Unfortunately, many of these regional sauce styles are exclusive to their homes, which are concentrated almost entirely in the American South, a region between the Carolinas and Texas and up to Missouri known as the barbecue belt. For most of us living outside the belt, our idea of barbecue sauce is very limited — it's sweet, sticky, and brown. This is somewhat strange, as none of those adjectives could be said about the original version of barbecue sauce.

The history of barbecue begins on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, where Christopher Columbus observed the native Taíno people cooking meat over indirect heat (using indirect heat is what makes the difference between barbecuing and grilling). Two centuries later, Dominican missionary Père Labat wrote of cooks on the island seasoning their meat with lime juice and chili peppers, a practice that may have been adopted from African-born enslaved peoples. This is the earliest form of barbecue sauce that we know of. It sounds like a far cry from the stuff you slather on ribs today, but the truth is that throughout most of history and throughout most regional barbecue styles, it was acidic ingredients at the forefront, not sweet or smoky ones.

