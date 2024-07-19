TikTok's Fluffy Coke Is A Cross Between Dirty Soda And Ice Cream Floats

Regardless of your opinions on the ever-popular social media app, no one can deny that some of the most creative and downright kooky culinary ideas originate from TikTok. Where else would we have heard about mixing pickles with Dr. Pepper or the wildly popular baked feta pasta?

Advertisement

The app has almost made it an artform to come up with eyebrow-raising flavor combos, and, love or hate the final products, we're here for the novel ideas. One such example is "fluffy Coke," which may have first made a splash online thanks to Twisters Soda Bar, an Indiana chain of soda shops that posted a video demonstrating how to make the beverage. The craze reached greater virality when a popular creator also whipped up the drink in her own video featuring her adorable, very Southern grandma, known as "Memama." The curious concoction taking the interwebs by storm is a gussied-up Coca-Cola poured over something you may not have thought to put in a beverage — marshmallow fluff.

By lining the inside of your cup with the fluff and pouring soda and plenty of ice overtop, you can enjoy a marshmallow-infused twist on a regular Coke that turns creamy and picks up the extra sweetness and "fluffy" texture the longer the drink sits. It might sound pretty out there, but it could be considered a marriage of TikTok's dirty soda, and the conventional ice cream float, both soda-based drinks with creamy add-ins.