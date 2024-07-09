The Best Way To Batter Fried Fish So It Won't Fall Apart

Golden brown and beer-battered, fried fish is a favorite when it comes to comfort food, but sometimes it can be a challenge for home chefs to replicate the deliciously crunchy breading without it falling apart. Whether it's pub-style fish and chips or a classic fried fish sandwich, the trick is in the prep — and in striking the perfect consistency with the batter so it sticks to the filets when fried.

Before you even get to battering, the very first thing to do is to make sure your fish filets are bone dry. Ranked among the big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish, trying to batter and fry wet, slippery fish filets is near impossible. The water repels the batter and it will never stick. Use paper towels to blot away excess moisture before dredging and dipping. Thoroughly dredging the filets in either a flour or flour and cornstarch mixture will also help ensure the batter sticks nicely, because it soaks up any leftover moisture and gives the batter an even surface to stick to. Without this critical step, the batter will crumble away from the fish when fried.