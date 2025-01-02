How To Choose The Best Grapefruit At The Grocery Store Every Time

Whenever you plan your weekly grocery haul, it almost always involves a trip to the produce section. Maybe this week you're planning a cocktail night featuring homemade palomas or looking for a perfect salad garnish — whatever the reason, you've found yourself standing in front of way too many grapefruits and need to choose the best one. There are many red and green flags to look for when buying produce at the store. When it comes to this tangy citrus fruit, observe its exterior color, shape, and weight for the best quality — but first, make sure you understand what kind of grapefruit you're buying.

The United States is the fourth-largest producer of grapefruit in the world as of 2023/24, and it grows many different varieties. For the best grapefruit, you should know what's in season, and the best time of year to purchase one varies depending on the type. Grapefruit grown in California reaches peak quality between January and August, while southern grapefruits from Texas and Florida are best between November and March. The small sticker on your store's grapefruit should note where it came from, which is step one to buying the best fruit.