When You Can Swap Lemon For Lime (And Vice Versa)

When life gives you lemons, you're told to make lemonade — but lemons are actually a key part of so many dishes, all of which could use the burst of bright, zesty flavor from a little bit of lemon garnish. The same thing goes for limes, and the decision of when to use which citrus fruit often falls on what flavors you're pairing them with. Seafood, for example, usually gets a hit of lemon juice before it's eaten, while tacos almost always come with a lime wedge garnish. But if needed, you can swap one for the other at any time — you just have to accept that the flavors will differ slightly and base the end result on your own taste buds since those will be your best guide.

Lemons have a harsher sour flavor than limes. Biting into a lemon often sends your whole mouth into a tailspin, while lime juice is more "tart" rather than "sour." With that said, if you plan to swap them, always start by adding just a little at a time, then adjusting to taste.