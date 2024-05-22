16 Cocktail Glasses And The Right Way To Use Them

Creative cocktails are having a moment. Spend a few minutes following any mixologist on social media and you will inevitably fall in love with whatever eye-catching, perfectly executed tipple they're making and find yourself racing out to shop for every specialty spirit, ingredient, and garnish. You'll get home to try all these new cocktail recipes only to feel a bit let down when you go to serve them in your run-of-the-mill, all-purpose drinking glass. I've worked in the adult beverage business for close to two decades, from consulting, to writing about, to buying and selling wine and spirits, and few things are as satisfying in the drinks world than a gorgeous cocktail served in the perfect stem.

Advertisement

"Glassware is a very important part of cocktail making," says Leandro DiMonriva of The Educated Barfly, who compares glass choice to the way a chef plates a certain dish. "The vessel type will completely determine how the drinker perceives a drink and sometimes how they interact with it."

You could easily get carried away with having a specific glass for every different cocktail if cabinet space were no object. However, most of us mere mortals can only house so much stemware. I caught up with a few drinks professionals to discuss tips and tricks on what all the different types of glassware are typically used for, and how we can best stock our own home bars based on the types of drinks we prefer.

Advertisement