Surprise! Grenadine Syrup Isn't Cherry-Flavored

When you're a kid, everything sweet and red is "cherry" flavored. Grownups come to learn that Swedish fish actually aim to approximate lingonberries, that red Otter Pops are supposed to be strawberry, and that candy apples evoke sugary cinnamon. But grenadine, which most kids also know as the critical ingredient that turns lemon-lime soda into a Shirley Temple, seems to linger as America's most assertively incorrectly identified flavor.

Advertisement

Synesthesia — the condition that makes some people taste colors, among other phenomena — notwithstanding, grenadine is not made with cherries, nor is it intended to taste like cherries. Although it looks an awful lot like the crimson liquid suspending the maraschino cherries in your refrigerator, grenadine is actually derived from pomegranates. Whether or not the finished product still just reads as red-tasting, if you're able to pick up on any notes from a typical bottle of grenadine, you're identifying the juice of the heavily seeded fruit.